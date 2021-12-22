Maui News

Wailea Community Association celebrates success of Annual Keiki Kalikimaka Toy Drive

December 22, 2021, 12:16 PM HST
* Updated December 22, 10:34 AM
Listen to this Article
1 minuteLoading Audio... Article will play after ad...
Playing in :00
A
A
A

Left to right:  Wailea Fire Station Firefighters Seth Herrick, John Teves, Avinash Singh, Chad Leggett, Richard Sato and Carter Suzuki. Photo courtesy of Wailea Community Association.

The Wailea Community Association celebrated the success of its annual Keiki Kalikimaka Toy Drive. Toy donations were collected by volunteers at the Wailea Fire Station and will be distributed to more than 25 different human services agencies in Maui County.

“The Wailea Community Association is pleased to provide Santa with some much-needed kōkua and bring a smile to the faces of Maui’s many keiki and families this holiday season,” the Wailea Community Association announced.

Friends of the Children’s Justice Center of Maui, a private, nonprofit organization supporting the Children’s Justice Center of Maui, reportedly receives requests from many agencies throughout the year.

“Our 19th annual Keiki Kalikimaka Toy Drive has been extremely successful, thanks to the generosity of Maui residents, guests, and employees of Wailea Resort. We are very proud to once again provide these toys to the Friends of the Children’s Justice Center of Maui with the assistance of the Wailea Fire Station crew,” said Bud Pikrone, general manager at the Wailea Community Association.

“Recipients include Maui Family Support Services, Child and Family Services, Women Helping Women Maui, Child Welfare Services, Mālama Family Recovery, and the list continues to grow,” said Paul Tonnessen, Executive Director of Friends of the Children’s Justice Center.  “Mahalo to all who donated this year. It’s great to see everyone come together as a community to share aloha, and provide Maui’s keiki a smile on Christmas morning.”

E-Mail Newsletters Receive daily or weekly updates via e-mail. Subscribe Now
News Alerts Breaking news alerts on your mobile device. Get the App

Comments

This comments section is a public community forum for the purpose of free expression. Although Maui Now encourages respectful communication only, some content may be considered offensive. Please view at your own discretion. View Comments
Trending Now
1Amazon Founder, Jeff Bezos Makes Donation to Maui Hospital 2Maui Flood Advisory canceled at 10:15 a.m., Flooding at multiple Kahului intersections 3Maui Health prepares for “Likely Surge” as COVID-19 cases rise 4More out-of-state residents buying Maui homes this year 5Hawai‘iʻs Omicron Count Reaches 50 Statewide 6Gunshot Wound is Confirmed as Cause of Death for Moloka‘i Monk Seal