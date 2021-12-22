Left to right: Wailea Fire Station Firefighters Seth Herrick, John Teves, Avinash Singh, Chad Leggett, Richard Sato and Carter Suzuki. Photo courtesy of Wailea Community Association.

The Wailea Community Association celebrated the success of its annual Keiki Kalikimaka Toy Drive. Toy donations were collected by volunteers at the Wailea Fire Station and will be distributed to more than 25 different human services agencies in Maui County.

“The Wailea Community Association is pleased to provide Santa with some much-needed kōkua and bring a smile to the faces of Maui’s many keiki and families this holiday season,” the Wailea Community Association announced.

Friends of the Children’s Justice Center of Maui, a private, nonprofit organization supporting the Children’s Justice Center of Maui, reportedly receives requests from many agencies throughout the year.

“Our 19th annual Keiki Kalikimaka Toy Drive has been extremely successful, thanks to the generosity of Maui residents, guests, and employees of Wailea Resort. We are very proud to once again provide these toys to the Friends of the Children’s Justice Center of Maui with the assistance of the Wailea Fire Station crew,” said Bud Pikrone, general manager at the Wailea Community Association.

“Recipients include Maui Family Support Services, Child and Family Services, Women Helping Women Maui, Child Welfare Services, Mālama Family Recovery, and the list continues to grow,” said Paul Tonnessen, Executive Director of Friends of the Children’s Justice Center. “Mahalo to all who donated this year. It’s great to see everyone come together as a community to share aloha, and provide Maui’s keiki a smile on Christmas morning.”