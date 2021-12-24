Bud Pikrone, General Manager WCA and Marlene Rice, Maui Food Bank. PC: Wailea Community Association

Just in time for the holidays, Wailea Community Association’s General Manager, Bud Pikrone presented a check in the amount of $10,000 to Marlene Rice, Development Director for the Maui Food Bank on behalf of the Wailea Community.

“WCA has always had a great relationship with the Maui Food Bank to help those who are food insecure,” said Pikrone. “This past year made it difficult for more Maui residents and with the holidays quickly approaching the timing is critical. Although we weren’t able to hold our usual fundraising events, we just simplified the process and are making a direct contribution of $10,000.”

The Wailea Community Association also celebrated completion of this year’s Keiki Kalikimaka Toy Drive. Toy donations were collected by volunteers at the Wailea Fire Station and are being distributed to more than 25 different human services agencies in Maui County.