Maui Obituaries: Week Ending Dec. 26, 2021
Maui Obituaries for the week ending Dec. 26, 2021. May they rest in peace.
Magdalena Valois
April 5, 1927 – Dec. 13, 2021
Virgilio Iniba
Jan. 4, 1944 – Dec. 18, 2021
Julio R. Torres
May 15, 1947 – Dec. 3, 2021
Yvonne Ferrara
Dec. 23, 1948 – Dec. 23, 2021
Yvonne C. Ferrara, 72, of Pāhoa, passed away on Oct. 14, 2021. Surviving family members are asked to call Ballard Family Mortuary Hilo: 808-935-8445.
Marvin Bauman
Sept. 8, 1947 – Nov. 28, 2021
Marvin Bauman, 74, of Keaʻau, passed away on November 28, 2021.
Any known family members are asked to call Ballard Family Mortuary Hilo at 808-935-8445
Caroline Marina Valois
Jan. 9, 1938 – Dec. 2, 2021
Caroline Marina Valois, 83, of Wailuku, Maui, passed away on Dec. 2, 2021. She was born on Jan. 9, 1938, in Pāʻia.
Visitation will be held from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 4, 2022, at Ballard Family Mortuary; service begins at 11 a.m.; burial will follow, 12:30 p.m. at Maui Memorial Park Cemetery in Wailuku. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the use of masks and social distancing practices are required.
Caroline was a retired laundry attendant. She was predeceased by her husband, Irineo Valois and son, Alex Valois. She is survived by her children, Mario Valois, Ramon Valois, George Valois, Irma (Jun) Tamayo, Yolanda Bautista; grandchildren, Randy Valois, Randall Valois, Jdyn Valaois, Jdmar Valois, Meilee Valois, Matthew Valois, Ronald Cachola, Jonah Picanco, Edmond Valois, Ashley Cachola, Makana Gabin, Jasmine Prones, Princess Tamayo, Tiana Tamayo, MaryJane Bautista Marybeth Bautista, William Bautista, Chelsea Bautista, Lexy Valois, Aryal Valois, Alryan Valois; and great grandchildren, Serenity, Railey, Aria, Brissa, Jaymond, Zachary, Apollo, Kyree, Raziel, Ava, Xylen, Xanen and Jonah.
Tesimoni Laui
Dec. 3, 1969 – Dec. 18, 2021
No Services will be held on Maui. Services and Burial will be in Sacramento, California.
“Moni was a vibrant and passionate humanitarian. Long live our outgoing, artistic, and organic dancing king. May your spirit dance forever…”
Condolences may be sent to:
Shirley Kim Jackson
3741 Ripley Street #A
Sacramento, California 95838
Or may be done on www.normansmortuary.com
Charlotte Spencer-Nakoa
Jan. 1, 1957 – Dec. 13, 2021
Charlotte Pualani Spencer-Nakoa, 64, of Hilo, passed away on Dec. 13, 2021 at Hilo Medical Center. She was a retired bus driver for Laupahoehoe Transportation, and worked at Autopshine of Hawaiʻi.
No services.
She is survived by brother, Thomas (John) Nicholas; sisters, Hannah (Christino) Caravalho, Harriet (Harvey) Arima, Vanessa Spalding, Claudia (Donald) Skinner; and sister in law, Karen Spencer; numerous aunts, and cousins.
Arrangements by Ballard Family Mortuary-Hilo
Online condolences: www.ballardfamilymortuaries.com