Maui Obituaries for the week ending Dec. 26, 2021. May they rest in peace.

April 5, 1927 – Dec. 13, 2021

Jan. 4, 1944 – Dec. 18, 2021

Julio R. Torres Jr.

May 15, 1947 – Dec. 3, 2021

Dec. 23, 1948 – Dec. 23, 2021

Yvonne C. Ferrara, 72, of Pāhoa, passed away on Oct. 14, 2021. Surviving family members are asked to call Ballard Family Mortuary Hilo: 808-935-8445.

Sept. 8, 1947 – Nov. 28, 2021

Marvin Bauman, 74, of Keaʻau, passed away on November 28, 2021.

Any known family members are asked to call Ballard Family Mortuary Hilo at 808-935-8445

Caroline Marina Valois

Jan. 9, 1938 – Dec. 2, 2021

Caroline Marina Valois, 83, of Wailuku, Maui, passed away on Dec. 2, 2021. She was born on Jan. 9, 1938, in Pāʻia.

Visitation will be held from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 4, 2022, at Ballard Family Mortuary; service begins at 11 a.m.; burial will follow, 12:30 p.m. at Maui Memorial Park Cemetery in Wailuku. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the use of masks and social distancing practices are required.

Caroline was a retired laundry attendant. She was predeceased by her husband, Irineo Valois and son, Alex Valois. She is survived by her children, Mario Valois, Ramon Valois, George Valois, Irma (Jun) Tamayo, Yolanda Bautista; grandchildren, Randy Valois, Randall Valois, Jdyn Valaois, Jdmar Valois, Meilee Valois, Matthew Valois, Ronald Cachola, Jonah Picanco, Edmond Valois, Ashley Cachola, Makana Gabin, Jasmine Prones, Princess Tamayo, Tiana Tamayo, MaryJane Bautista Marybeth Bautista, William Bautista, Chelsea Bautista, Lexy Valois, Aryal Valois, Alryan Valois; and great grandchildren, Serenity, Railey, Aria, Brissa, Jaymond, Zachary, Apollo, Kyree, Raziel, Ava, Xylen, Xanen and Jonah.

Tesimoni “MONI” Laui

Dec. 3, 1969 – Dec. 18, 2021

No Services will be held on Maui. Services and Burial will be in Sacramento, California.

“Moni was a vibrant and passionate humanitarian. Long live our outgoing, artistic, and organic dancing king. May your spirit dance forever…”

Condolences may be sent to:

Shirley Kim Jackson

3741 Ripley Street #A

Sacramento, California 95838

Or may be done on www.normansmortuary.com

Jan. 1, 1957 – Dec. 13, 2021

Charlotte Pualani Spencer-Nakoa, 64, of Hilo, passed away on Dec. 13, 2021 at Hilo Medical Center. She was a retired bus driver for Laupahoehoe Transportation, and worked at Autopshine of Hawaiʻi.

No services.

She is survived by brother, Thomas (John) Nicholas; sisters, Hannah (Christino) Caravalho, Harriet (Harvey) Arima, Vanessa Spalding, Claudia (Donald) Skinner; and sister in law, Karen Spencer; numerous aunts, and cousins.

Arrangements by Ballard Family Mortuary-Hilo

Online condolences: www.ballardfamilymortuaries.com