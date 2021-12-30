Christopher and Catherine Brock, along with their daughter, donated more than 50 toys to the 2021 Holiday Toy Drive. Photo Courtesy: Maui United Way

More than 1,800 gifts were distributed to keiki in need in Maui County through the 7th annual Holiday Toy Drive by Maui United Way and Friends of the Children’s Justice Center, with sponsorship from Pacific Media Group, owner of Maui Now.

“The Friends of the Children’s Justice Center knows the importance of collaboration and how it creates the greatest impact in the lives of those in need, said Executive Director Paul Tonnensen. “We are honored to partner with Maui United Way year after year to ensure that no child will go without a gift for Christmas. The thousands of gifts send a heartwarming message to the children during the holidays that there is a caring and loving community out there for them.”

The giving spirit was alive and well this holiday season, with Bank of Hawai’i serving as the primary drop-off location.

With the overwhelming support of the Maui community, 100% of requests from children in need on Maui, Lānaʻi and Molokaʻi was met. All toys were distributed through Maui United Way’s non-profit partner agencies as well as the partners of Friends of the Children’s Justice Center.

“Special mahalo to our sponsor PMG, Bank of Hawaiʻi, Big Brothers Big Sisters of Maui, Carden Academy, Castaway Construction, Makawao Veterinary Clinic, Chris and Catherine Brock, and every donor and partner for your support in making this year’s drive successful,” Maui United Way’s President and CPO Nicholas Winfrey said. “It was very touching to see how many people chose to do more good even in these tough times.”

To learn more about Maui United Way or to make a contribution, go to www.mauiunitedway.org or call 808-244-8787.