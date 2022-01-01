The driver of a motorcycle was speeding on Honoapiʻilani Highway before losing control, being ejected onto the roadway and getting struck by another vehicle early this morning died at the scene, police said.

The identity of the 51-year-old Lahaina male is being withheld pending family notification.

A preliminary investigation shows that the driver of a 1998 Suzuki Bandit S1200 was traveling south on Honoapiʻilani Highway in the area of Kekaa Drive at a high rate of speed.

At approximately 12:11 a.m. near Mile Marker 25, the driver lost control of the motorcycle and was ejected onto the roadway. He then slid across southbound lanes of the highway into northbound lanes of travel, where he was struck by a White 2020 Toyota RAV4 traveling northbound.

The motorcycle continued to slide over 375 feet before coming to an uncontrolled stop within the northbound shoulder of Honoapiʻilani Highway. He was not wearing a helmet at the time of the crash.

The 57-year-old Lahaina female operator of the Toyota and her three passengers, ages 61, 63, 81, also from Lahaina, did not sustain any injuries as a result of this crash. All were wearing their seatbelts.

Police said the involvement of speed is considered a factor in the crash and determinations on alcohol and / or drugs are pending.

This is Maui County’s first traffic fatality for the County of Maui this year, compared to zero at the same time last year.