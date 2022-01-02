2020 Sentry Tournament of Champions at The Plantation Course in Kapalua, Maui. PC: Wendy Osher

The Sentry Tournament of Champions announced its final field of competitors for the upcoming event, with 39 PGA TOUR winners from the 2021 calendar year officially committing to the PGA TOUR’s annual stop on Maui. The champions-only event will feature the game’s biggest stars from around the globe when it returns to The Plantation Course at Kapalua, Jan. 5-9 for Maui’s 24th year as host.

The field includes four FedExCup champions, 23 of the top 30 from the final 2020-21 FedExCup standings, eight of the top 10 in the Official World Golf Ranking, and eight of the top 10 in the current 2021-22 FedExCup standings, including standings leader Talor Gooch. The field also includes 10 first-time winners.

Below is the final field list for the 2022 Sentry Tournament of Champions:

Abraham Ancer*

Daniel Berger

Sam Burns*

Patrick Cantlay

Cameron Champ

Stewart Cink

Joel Dahmen*

Cam Davis*

Bryson DeChambeau

Harris English

Tony Finau

Lucas Glover

Talor Gooch*

Branden Grace

Lucas Herbert*

Garrick Higgo*

Max Homa

Billy Horschel

Viktor Hovland

Sungjae Im

Matt Jones

Si Woo Kim

Kevin Kisner

Brooks Koepka

Jason Kokrak

K.H. Lee*

Marc Leishman

Hideki Matsuyama

Phil Mickelson

Collin Morikawa

Kevin Na

Seamus Power*

Jon Rahm

Patrick Reed

Xander Schauffele

Cameron Smith

Jordan Spieth

Justin Thomas

Erik Van Rooyen*

* – First-time winner

All players who qualified for the Sentry Tournament of Champions committed to the event except for Rory McIlroy.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Additional Tournament Information

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

A variety of ticket packages are on sale, including daily tickets and weekly tickets, for the 2022 Sentry Tournament of Champions.

The hospitality opportunities at the Sentry Tournament of Champions, including The Lookout (new for 2022) and The Aloha Club, deliver prime views and exceptional comfort to entertain clients, gather co-workers or take part in a high-end experience with friends.

Free general parking for the 2022 Sentry Tournament of Champions is located at the Lahaina Civic Center. Free tournament shuttles will be provided from Lahaina Civic Center to The Plantation Course at Kapalua and drop off at the Main Entrance. The shuttles begin running 30 minutes before gates open and stop running 30 minutes after gates close with all shuttles complying with COVID-19 county policies.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

New in 2022, all Uber, taxi, Lyft and Ride Share vehicles dropping-off and picking-up spectators can do so at the Champions Gate (putting green entrance) onsite at The Plantation Course at Kapalua.