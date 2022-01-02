Maui News

Maui Independent Living Center receives award from Mountain-Pacific Quality Health

January 2, 2022, 1:25 PM HST
* Updated December 28, 5:38 PM
American Sign Language interpreter Kate Eifler works with members of the deaf community during a CPR/First Aid certification class in May that was organized by Maui Economic Opportunity’s Maui Independent Living Center. Photo Courtesy: MEO

Maui Economic Opportunity’s Maui Independent Living Center received a Mountain-Pacific Quality Health Partner Award for 2021 for its work with the Maui Community Partner’s Coalition.

Mountain-Pacific Quality Health is a nonprofit health care improvement organization that partners with providers, practitioners, stakeholders, patients and families to improve care and lower costs. Part of the organization’s work falls under the direction of the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services.

The organization operates in Hawaiʻi, Montana, Wyoming, Alaska and in the US Pacific Territories of Guam, American Samoa and the Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands.

Maui Independent Living Center’s mission is to ensure that persons with disabilities are full social, civic and economic community members. The center was lauded for its work with the Maui Coalition, whose members include medical, hospice, home health and other providers.

Maui Health System, Hawaiʻi Medical Service Association and Kaiser are part of the coalition that meets to discuss patient and family services, updates on concerns such as COVID-19 protocols and pain medications, and care transitions between agencies.

Maui Independent Living Center’s role in the coalition is to help persons with disabilities and their families to access services. As a one-stop-shop service provider, the agency receives referrals from coalition partners and others to help with a diverse range of disabilities.

For more information about the center, call 808-243-4328 or email [email protected]

