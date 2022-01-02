Maui Obituaries for the week ending Jan. 2, 2022. May they rest in peace.

Nov. 2, 1960 – Dec. 17, 2021

April 12, 2004 – Dec. 23, 2021

Nov. 29, 1947 – Dec. 28, 2021

Tayvin Alexander Armitage

April 13, 2004 – Dec. 28, 2021

Private Family Service Burial

Feb. 19, 1945 – Dec. 30, 2021

Jay Dee Penn, 76, of Hilo, passed away on Dec. 30, 2021 at Hilo Medical Center.

Born in Illinois, he was a Real Estate developer, involved with the Penn Hawaiʻi Youth Foundation and a US Navy veteran.

Celebration of Life to be held on Feb. 19, 2022 at 184 Pu’ueo St. Hilo from 10 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.

He is survived by his wife, Lorraine Shin; sons, Jay Penn, JayDee Penn, BJ Penn, Reagan Penn, and Leonard Mamizuka; daughter, Christina Penn; and sister, Veronica Penn; 15 grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.

Arrangements by Ballard Family Mortuary Hilo

Clara Sarsoza Serrano

Sept. 20, 1931 – Dec. 15, 2021

Clara Ito Sarsoza Serrano, 90, of Kahului, Maui passed away peacefully at her home residence surrounded by loved ones on Dec. 15, 2021. She was locally born and raised in Puʻunēnē, Maui on Sept. 20, 1931 by parents Ramon Sarsoza and Yuki Ito. Clara was a loving mother to her seven children: Edwin Sr., Hopney, Lea, Miriam, Medmalin, Jetro, and Jerylyn. She spent her life being a devoted grandmother and a humble, valued church member of Maui Philippine Baptist Church. Her presence to all the lives she touched personally will never be forgotten. She lived a life with an abundance of kindness, a selfless heart, and searched for the good in people.

Clara is forever remembered by her beloved children, grandchildren, and great grandchildren. Her memory will always be imprinted in our hearts and her legacy will live on for the upcoming years to come.

Celebration of life will be at Kahului Baptist Church ( 309 S Puʻunēnē Ave., Kahului ,Hawaiʻi)on Dec. 29, 2021.

5 – 6 p. m. Immediate family viewing

6 – 7 p.m. Public viewing

7 – 8:30 p.m. Memorial Service

8:30 – 9 p.m. Final public viewing

Followed by service and burial on Dec. 30, 2021 at Valley Isle Memorial Park in Haʻikū.

Aug. 16, 1965 – Dec. 20, 2021

Solomon Kalani Kalua, 56, of Makawao, Maui, passed away on Dec. 20, 2021. He was born on Aug. 16, 1965, in Honolulu.

Visitation will be held from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. on Friday, Jan. 28, 2022, at Ballard Family Mortuary; service will begin at 11 a.m; burial at 2 p.m. at Valley Isle Memorial Park in Haʻikū. Due to COVID-19, the use of masks and social distancing practices are required.

Solomon was predeceased by his parents, Solomon Kalua & Harriet Tampon; and sister, Elizabeth Tampon. He is survived by his son, Grant Cummings; sister, Valley Rose Tampon; and numerous nieces, nephews, aunties, uncles and cousins.

Patrick Kimo Cosma Sr.

May 13, 1951 – Dec. 23, 2021

Born: May 13, 1951 in Hāna Maui.

Died: December 23, 2021 at Maui Memorial Hospital.

He retired from the Dept. of Education as a custodian supervisor. He was a boarder at Lahainaluna School. After graduating at Lahainaluna, he joined the Navy in 1969. Worked at Johnston Atoll for three years.

He was an amazing musician playing at the Hotel Hāna-Maui and for numerous luaus and gatherings and had a band called “Ata Pata”, also playing at the Hana Farms on Pizza nights. He cooked for many Parties and was famous for his Dinoguan (Loko), Patrick will dearly be missed.

Touch by many people through his music, he was unique in his own ways. He was special! He is survived by his wife of 43 years, Lehua Park Cosma, Daughters Mandy (Juan) Ashley (Jeremy) Sons Honey Boy, John Felix (Wainani) Grandchildren John Rylan, Shylan, Chita, Shanya, Lelayn, Aevah, Aiyana, Aleiyah, and Aenyla. Kingston, Kora and Kyro.

Hanai sons Keanu Sinenci, and Scott Takafujii.He is survived by his Brothers Steven (IPO) Manny (Georgia) Leroy (Lynn) & Sister Maddie. Predeceased by his parents Manuel Cosma and Beatrice Waiwaiole. Brothers Andrew Cosma Sr. & Pekelo Cosma Sister Josephine Blair.

Go rest high on that mountain our Dad, Papa, Brother. Uncle and friend “Mada misses you Fada!”

Christopher David Olsten

Feb. 18, 1977 – Dec. 27, 2021

May 15, 1951 – Dec. 21, 2021

Lorna Leimomi Kam Pung Kidder, 70, of Pāʻia, Maui, passed away on Dec. 21, 2021, at her home with family at her side. She was born on May 15, 1951, on Oʻahu.

Visitation will be held from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 6, 2022, at Ballard Family Mortuary; service will begin at 12 p.m.; burial will follow, 2 p.m., at the Valley Isle Memorial Park Cemetery in Haʻikū. Due to COVID-19, the use of masks and social distancing practices are required.

Lorna was predeceased by her beloved husband, George Kidder; and parents, Frank and Mary Ann Chun. She is survived by her children, Raylene (Claude Jr.) DeCambra, John Kidder, Julee-Ann Kidder; siblings, Linda (Mark) Morgan, Francis Labajo, Jandolene (Donald) Medina, Nathan Chun, Labor-Ann (Jesse) Hidaro; grandchildren, Jovan, Jazmin (Travis), James, Jaylene, Joshua, Bryson, Zayden, Bryson, Dallas, Nicole, Mariah, Wailen; and 20 great grandchildren; aunty, Rhoda Lopez; and many nieces, nephews and cousins.

Caleb Michael Strong

Nov. 21, 1987 – Dec. 13, 2021

Paul Edward Schoener

April 23, 1946 – Dec. 26, 2021