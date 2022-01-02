Reggae band Rebelution will perform Feb. 12 at the Maui Arts & Cultural Center.

Rebelution, a Grammy-nominated reggae band from California, will play Feb. 12 at the Maui Arts & Cultural Center’s A&B Ampitheater in Kahului.

Rebelution has followed their instincts since the release of their breakout 2007 debut, Courage To Grow. In 2009, the band topped the Billboard Reggae Chart for the first of what would be five consecutive #1 records;

and in 2017, they garnered a Grammy nomination for Best Reggae Album.

Rebelution’s transcendent live performances have earned the group sell-out headline shows everywhere from Red Rocks to The Greek Theatre, along with festival slots at Bonnaroo, Lollapalooza, ACL, Glastonbury and more.

Their latest album, In The Moment, is deliberate and wide-ranging, infusing the quartet’s soulful, exhilarating brand of modern reggae with addictive pop hooks, alt-rock grit and hip-hop grooves. The performances are bold and self-assured, and the production is equally ambitious, drawing on swirling reverb and trippy delay to create an immersive sonic universe that’s both futuristic and vintage.

The band’s members: Eric Rachmany – vocals/guitar; Rory Carey – keyboards; Marley D. Williams – bass; and Wesley Finley – drums.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Ticket information:

General admission (no seats provided). Advance purchase $39.50, $69.50 (VIP). Day-of-show purchase $45, $75 (VIP), plus applicable fees

VIP tickets offer exclusive access to a section in front of the stage, access to Yokouchi Pavilion restrooms and to designated VIP bars for those in the 21+ section. A current photo ID is required for all to access the 21+ section.

Special Rebelution merch bundle. General Admission Advance Purchase $104.50. VIP Advance Purchase with Merch Bundle $134.50, General admission day-of-show with merch bundle: $110.00, VIP day-of-show with merch bundle $140.00, plus applicable fees.

The Merch Bundle includes: concert ticket, limited edition signed show poster, Rebelution tote bag and Rebelution guitar pick

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Ticket sales are online only at MauiArts.org for all shows. The MACC Box Office is currently open for

phone inquiries at 808-242-SHOW from Tuesday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and for email inquiries [email protected]



For the MACC’s current COVID health and safety protocols, click here. These will evolve as state and county

mandates evolve. Protocols vary based on whether the event is in a MACC indoor or outdoor venue.