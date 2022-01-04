Maui News

In-person payments for Maui TAT suspended due to COVID-19 surge

January 4, 2022, 12:43 PM HST
* Updated January 4, 12:44 PM
3 Comments
Listen to this Article
1 minuteLoading Audio... Article will play after ad...
Playing in :00
A
A
A

County of Maui Service Center. Photo Credit: Olivier Koning / G70

The Maui County Transient Accommodations Tax payment window at the Maui County Service Center is closed until further notice because of the ongoing surge of COVID-19 cases. This temporary closure is to ensure the health and safety of customers and County of Maui employees, according to a press release announcement.

Maui County TAT payments will be accepted in the following methods:

  • By Mail or Designated Drop Box: Mail or drop-off payment with the payment voucher form to:
    County of Maui
    Maui County TAT Office
    110 ʻAlaʻihi Street, Suite 107
    Kahului, HI 96732

Note:  Please do not send cash. All checks should be made payable to the “Director of Finance” in US dollars drawn on any US bank. Attach your check to the payment voucher.  The following information should be written on your check so payment will be properly credited if the check is separated from the payment voucher form:

  • MCTAT
  • The filing period
  • Your State TAT ID number
  • Your daytime phone number
  • Payment voucher form (Form MCTAT-1) can be downloaded online.
  • Online: Automated Clearing House payments are accepted via the County’s online payment portal at https://www.mauicounty.gov/tat/payment.  No fees will be assessed for ACH payments.  However, ACH payments require bank verification, which can take up to 4 days.  If your payment needs to completed sooner, please remit your payment using other payment method.

Taxpayers whose liability for the TAT exceeds $100,000 per year are required to pay tax by EFT.  ACH payment that will be made via the County’s online payment portal will satisfy this requirement.

Taxpayers are highly encouraged to contact Maui County TAT office via phone and email.  Taxpayers with questions or transactions that require in-person attendance will be serviced by appointment only.Taxpayers with questions may call the MCTAT office at (808) 270-7637 or visit the MCTAT website at https://www.mauicounty.gov/tat.  

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

The MCTAT Office will be accepting correspondence via email at [email protected] or the US Postal Service at 110 ʻAlaʻihi St. Ste. 107, Kahului, HI 96732. 

E-Mail Newsletters Receive daily or weekly updates via e-mail. Subscribe Now
News Alerts Breaking news alerts on your mobile device. Get the App

Comments

This comments section is a public community forum for the purpose of free expression. Although Maui Now encourages respectful communication only, some content may be considered offensive. Please view at your own discretion. View Comments (3)
Trending Now
1Maui launches free drive-through COVID-19 testing at War Memorial in Wailuku, Jan. 3-31 213 arrested on Maui for impaired driving over the New Year’s holiday weekend 3DOH New Year’s vaccine video draws fire before it’s pulled 4Jan. 3, 2022 COVID-19 Update: 3,044 new cases in Hawaiʻi 5Maui Obituaries: Week Ending Jan. 2, 2022 6Quarantine Guidelines for Safe Travels Hawaiʻi Program Reduced to Align with CDC