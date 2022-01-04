County of Maui Service Center. Photo Credit: Olivier Koning / G70

The Maui County Transient Accommodations Tax payment window at the Maui County Service Center is closed until further notice because of the ongoing surge of COVID-19 cases. This temporary closure is to ensure the health and safety of customers and County of Maui employees, according to a press release announcement.

Maui County TAT payments will be accepted in the following methods:

By Mail or Designated Drop Box: Mail or drop-off payment with the payment voucher form to:

County of Maui

Maui County TAT Office

110 ʻAlaʻihi Street, Suite 107

Kahului, HI 96732

Note: Please do not send cash. All checks should be made payable to the “Director of Finance” in US dollars drawn on any US bank. Attach your check to the payment voucher. The following information should be written on your check so payment will be properly credited if the check is separated from the payment voucher form:

MCTAT

The filing period

Your State TAT ID number

Your daytime phone number

Payment voucher form (Form MCTAT-1) can be downloaded online.

Online: Automated Clearing House payments are accepted via the County’s online payment portal at https://www.mauicounty.gov/tat/payment. No fees will be assessed for ACH payments. However, ACH payments require bank verification, which can take up to 4 days. If your payment needs to completed sooner, please remit your payment using other payment method.

Taxpayers whose liability for the TAT exceeds $100,000 per year are required to pay tax by EFT. ACH payment that will be made via the County’s online payment portal will satisfy this requirement.

Taxpayers are highly encouraged to contact Maui County TAT office via phone and email. Taxpayers with questions or transactions that require in-person attendance will be serviced by appointment only.Taxpayers with questions may call the MCTAT office at (808) 270-7637 or visit the MCTAT website at https://www.mauicounty.gov/tat.

The MCTAT Office will be accepting correspondence via email at [email protected] or the US Postal Service at 110 ʻAlaʻihi St. Ste. 107, Kahului, HI 96732.