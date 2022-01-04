Maui County closes property tax payment windows amid COVID-19 surge
* Updated January 4, 12:17 PM
Maui County announced today that its real property tax payment windows at the Maui County Service Center in Kahului are closed until further notice amid the current COVID-19 surge.
“This is to ensure the health and safety of customers and County of Maui employees while the ongoing surge of COVID-19 cases continues throughout Maui County and the State of Hawaiʻi,” the news release said.
Taxpayers with transactions that require in-person attendance will be serviced by appointment only.
Other options to make real property tax payments include the following:
- Online: www.mauicounty.gov/rptpayments. Credit card, debit card and electronic check are accepted. Convenience fee applies.
- Phone: 1-844-471-7326. Credit card, debit card and electronic check are accepted. Convenience fee applies.
- AutoPay: To enroll, fill out an application at www.mauicounty.gov/576 and click “automatic payment option” or call 808-270-7697 to request a mailed form.
- Mail (with original payment coupon): County of Maui, Real Property Tax Collections, P.O. Box 29760, Honolulu, HI 96820-2160.
- Mail (without original payment coupon): County of Maui, Treasury Division, 110 ‘Ala‘ihi St., Suite 108, Kahului, HI 96732.
- Designated drop box: No cash, please. Your canceled check is your receipt. Visit the front entrance of County of Maui Service Center at 110 ‘Ala‘ihi St., Kahului, or the front entrance of Kalana O Maui at 200 South High St., Wailuku.
For questions, call the Real Property Tax Collection Office at 808-270-7697, email at [email protected] or visit www.mauipropertytax.com.