Maui News

Maui County closes property tax payment windows amid COVID-19 surge

January 4, 2022, 12:06 PM HST
* Updated January 4, 12:17 PM
3 Comments
Listen to this Article
1 minuteLoading Audio... Article will play after ad...
Playing in :00
A
A
A

County of Maui Service Center. PC: Wendy Osher.

Maui County announced today that its real property tax payment windows at the Maui County Service Center in Kahului are closed until further notice amid the current COVID-19 surge.

“This is to ensure the health and safety of customers and County of Maui employees while the ongoing surge of COVID-19 cases continues throughout Maui County and the State of Hawaiʻi,” the news release said.

Taxpayers with transactions that require in-person attendance will be serviced by appointment only.

Other options to make real property tax payments include the following:

  • Online:  www.mauicounty.gov/rptpayments. Credit card, debit card and electronic check are accepted. Convenience fee applies.
  • Phone: 1-844-471-7326. Credit card, debit card and electronic check are accepted. Convenience fee applies.
  • AutoPay: To enroll, fill out an application at www.mauicounty.gov/576 and click “automatic payment option” or call 808-270-7697 to request a mailed form. 
  • Mail (with original payment coupon): County of Maui, Real Property Tax Collections, P.O. Box 29760, Honolulu, HI 96820-2160.
     
  • Mail (without original payment coupon): County of Maui, Treasury Division, 110 ‘Ala‘ihi St., Suite 108, Kahului, HI 96732.
     
  • Designated drop box: No cash, please. Your canceled check is your receipt. Visit the front entrance of County of Maui Service Center at 110 ‘Ala‘ihi St., Kahului, or the front entrance of Kalana O Maui at 200 South High St., Wailuku.

For questions, call the Real Property Tax Collection Office at 808-270-7697, email at [email protected] or visit www.mauipropertytax.com

E-Mail Newsletters Receive daily or weekly updates via e-mail. Subscribe Now
News Alerts Breaking news alerts on your mobile device. Get the App

Comments

This comments section is a public community forum for the purpose of free expression. Although Maui Now encourages respectful communication only, some content may be considered offensive. Please view at your own discretion. View Comments (3)
Trending Now
1Maui launches free drive-through COVID-19 testing at War Memorial in Wailuku, Jan. 3-31 213 arrested on Maui for impaired driving over the New Year’s holiday weekend 3DOH New Year’s vaccine video draws fire before it’s pulled 4Jan. 3, 2022 COVID-19 Update: 3,044 new cases in Hawaiʻi 5Maui Obituaries: Week Ending Jan. 2, 2022 6Quarantine Guidelines for Safe Travels Hawaiʻi Program Reduced to Align with CDC