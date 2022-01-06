Shores Today Friday Surf Surf AM PM AM PM North Facing 15-20 15-20 10-14 10-14 West Facing 5-7 4-6 2-4 2-4 South Facing 1-3 1-3 0-2 0-2 East Facing 4-6 3-5 2-3 2-3

TODAY Weather Mostly sunny. A slight chance of

showers. High Temperature Around 80. Winds Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Tides Kahului Low 0.7 feet 12:34 PM HST. High 1.1 feet 04:52 PM HST. Sunrise 7:04 AM HST. Sunset 6:00 PM HST.

TONIGHT Weather Partly cloudy. A slight chance of

showers. Low Temperature Around 60. Winds Northeast winds around 5 mph. Tides Kahului Low 0.1 feet 10:45 PM HST.

FRIDAY Weather Mostly sunny. A slight chance of

showers. High Temperature In the upper 70s. Winds Light and variable winds, becoming

north around 5 mph in the afternoon. Tides Kahului High 2.3 feet 06:13 AM HST. Low 0.6 feet 01:20 PM HST. Sunrise 7:04 AM HST. Sunset 6:00 PM HST.

Swell Summary

A large northwest will generate warning or advisory level surf along most north and west facing shores through tonight. An even larger northwest swell is set to arrive over the weekend, with solid warning level surf expected for most north and west facing shores. North and west shore surf is forecast to dip to advisory levels Sunday night and Monday, get a boost back to warning levels Monday night through Tuesday night, then lower back to advisory levels Wednesday.

NORTH SHORE

am pm

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Conditions: Glassy in the morning with SSW winds less than 5mph. Light sideshore texture conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting NE 5-10mph.

SOUTH SHORE

am pm

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Glassy in the morning with NNW winds less than 5mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the W.

WEST SIDE

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Glassy in the morning with SSW winds less than 5mph. Clean conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting NE 5-10mph.