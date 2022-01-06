Maui Surf

Maui Surf Forecast for January 06, 2022

January 6, 2022, 6:00 AM HST
Photo Credit: Donna Valentine

HIGH SURF ADVISORY FOR NORTH FACING SHORES










Shores
Today
Friday




Surf

Surf




AM
PM
AM
PM 




North Facing
15-20
15-20
10-14
10-14 




West Facing
5-7
4-6
2-4
2-4 




South Facing
1-3
1-3
0-2
0-2 




East Facing
4-6
3-5
2-3
2-3 







TODAY







Weather
Mostly sunny. A slight chance of

                            showers. 		




High Temperature
Around 80. 




Winds
Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
Low 0.7 feet 12:34 PM HST.




High 1.1 feet 04:52 PM HST.











Sunrise
7:04 AM HST. 




Sunset
6:00 PM HST.









TONIGHT







Weather
Partly cloudy. A slight chance of

                            showers. 		




Low Temperature
Around 60. 




Winds
Northeast winds around 5 mph. 











Tides




   Kahului
Low 0.1 feet 10:45 PM HST.
















FRIDAY







Weather
Mostly sunny. A slight chance of

                            showers. 		




High Temperature
In the upper 70s. 




Winds
Light and variable winds, becoming

                            north around 5 mph in the afternoon.		











Tides




   Kahului
High 2.3 feet 06:13 AM HST.




Low 0.6 feet 01:20 PM HST.











Sunrise
7:04 AM HST. 




Sunset
6:00 PM HST.









Swell Summary




A large northwest will generate warning or advisory level surf along most north and west facing shores through tonight. An even larger northwest swell is set to arrive over the weekend, with solid warning level surf expected for most north and west facing shores. North and west shore surf is forecast to dip to advisory levels Sunday night and Monday, get a boost back to warning levels Monday night through Tuesday night, then lower back to advisory levels Wednesday. 




NORTH SHORE 



				  am        pm  


				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.


				  Conditions: Glassy in the morning with SSW winds less than 5mph. Light sideshore texture conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting NE 5-10mph. 


SOUTH SHORE 



				  am        pm  


				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Glassy in the morning with NNW winds less than 5mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the W. 


WEST SIDE 



				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Glassy in the morning with SSW winds less than 5mph. Clean conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting NE 5-10mph. 




Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov and SwellInfo.com

 
  
 
        
				

					

            
          

          

					              
                            
                            
                            
              					

				


				
 
 
Comments
