Maui Surf Forecast for January 06, 2022
HIGH SURF ADVISORY FOR NORTH FACING SHORES
|Shores
|Today
|Friday
|Surf
|Surf
|AM
|PM
|AM
|PM
|North Facing
|15-20
|15-20
|10-14
|10-14
|West Facing
|5-7
|4-6
|2-4
|2-4
|South Facing
|1-3
|1-3
|0-2
|0-2
|East Facing
|4-6
|3-5
|2-3
|2-3
|Weather
|Mostly sunny. A slight chance of
showers.
|High Temperature
|Around 80.
|Winds
|Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
|
|Sunrise
|7:04 AM HST.
|Sunset
|6:00 PM HST.
|Weather
|Partly cloudy. A slight chance of
showers.
|Low Temperature
|Around 60.
|Winds
|Northeast winds around 5 mph.
|
|Weather
|Mostly sunny. A slight chance of
showers.
|High Temperature
|In the upper 70s.
|Winds
|Light and variable winds, becoming
north around 5 mph in the afternoon.
|
|Sunrise
|7:04 AM HST.
|Sunset
|6:00 PM HST.
Swell Summary
A large northwest will generate warning or advisory level surf along most north and west facing shores through tonight. An even larger northwest swell is set to arrive over the weekend, with solid warning level surf expected for most north and west facing shores. North and west shore surf is forecast to dip to advisory levels Sunday night and Monday, get a boost back to warning levels Monday night through Tuesday night, then lower back to advisory levels Wednesday.
NORTH SHORE
am pm
Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.
Conditions: Glassy in the morning with SSW winds less than 5mph. Light sideshore texture conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting NE 5-10mph.
SOUTH SHORE
am pm
Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.
Conditions: Glassy in the morning with NNW winds less than 5mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the W.
WEST SIDE
am pm
Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.
Conditions: Glassy in the morning with SSW winds less than 5mph. Clean conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting NE 5-10mph.
Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov and SwellInfo.com