West Side

Today: Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs 76 to 82. Northeast winds up to 10 mph.

Tonight: Mostly clear. Lows 58 to 65. Northeast winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

Friday: Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs 75 to 81. Light winds.

South Side

Today: Sunny. Highs around 82. North winds up to 10 mph.

Tonight: Mostly clear. Lows around 59. Light winds.

Friday: Mostly sunny. Highs around 81. Light winds.

North Shore

Today: Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs 74 to 79 near the shore to around 62 near 5000 feet. East winds up to 10 mph.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows 56 to 62 near the shore to around 46 near 5000 feet. Light winds.

Friday: Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs 73 to 78 near the shore to around 61 near 5000 feet. Light winds.

Central Maui

Today: Sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the morning. Highs 78 to 83. Northeast winds up to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

Tonight: Partly cloudy. Lows 57 to 62. Light winds.

Friday: Mostly sunny. Highs 77 to 82. Light winds.

Upcountry

Today: Sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs around 57 at the visitor center to around 53 at the summit. Light winds.

Tonight: Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers in the evening. Lows around 43 at the visitor center to around 39 at the summit. Light winds.

Friday: Sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs around 56 at the visitor center to around 52 at the summit. West winds up to 10 mph.

East Maui

Today: Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs 74 to 79 near the shore to around 62 near 5000 feet. East winds up to 10 mph.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows 56 to 62 near the shore to around 46 near 5000 feet. Light winds.

Friday: Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs 73 to 78 near the shore to around 61 near 5000 feet. Light winds.

Lanai City

Today: Sunny in the morning, then partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs 72 to 79. Light winds becoming north up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

Tonight: Partly cloudy. Lows around 61. Light winds.

Friday: Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs 72 to 79. Light winds becoming northwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

Kaunakakai

Today: Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs 71 to 81. Northeast winds up to 10 mph.

Tonight: Mostly clear. Lows 51 to 63. Northeast winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

Friday: Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs 71 to 81. Light winds becoming north around 10 mph in the afternoon.

Detailed Forecast

Synopsis

Light winds and mostly dry weather will continue into next week. Expect clear skies at night with afternoon and early evening interior clouds and scant showers. A weak front expected to stall and dissipate over the area this weekend may bring a subtle increase in clouds and showers to Kauai and Oahu on Saturday.

Discussion

There is little to no change in forecast philosophy from last evening. Surface troughing to our east has weakened the subtropical ridge, causing winds to become light and variable across local waters. Upper ridging pushing over the area from the west will keep our airmass stable, limiting shower coverage and intensity. This relatively dry, light wind weather pattern is expected to persist into next week. Light background flow will allow development of local land and sea breezes. Land breezes will lead to mostly clear nights and mornings while converging sea breezes will drive cloud formation over island interiors during afternoon and early evening hours, possibly triggering a few showers.

Expect a few minor variations from an otherwise extended period of light winds and dry weather. A weak high passing north of the area turned light winds to the north and northeast this morning, overriding the land breezes to push a few showers across windward areas. Expect winds to become variable again later today as the weak high moves away. A surface trough southeast of the Big Island will move slowly west. Associated moisture may increase cloud cover and fuel a few showers across windward Big Island tonight and Friday, while also increasing winds to moderate speeds. This moisture is expected to move east over the weekend, but models show it will move back toward the Big Island Sunday night and Monday, potentially increasing clouds and showers over southeast and windward portions of the Big Island. A weak front moving into the area from the northwest on Saturday may induce a short period of light to moderate northwest to north winds. This front may also bring an increase in showery low clouds Friday night and Saturday, mainly over Kauai and Oahu, with the front dissipating by Sunday.

Aviation

A weakening cold front stalling northwest of the state will keep light and variable winds in the forecast into Friday. A light background northeasterly wind will interact with land and sea breezes over each island today. Mostly VFR conditions are expected.

No AIRMETs are currently in effect or anticipated at this time.

Marine

Light to moderate northeast trade winds will persist over the eastern waters through Friday, while light and variable winds prevail over the western end of the state. today, strongest over the eastern end of the state. As a front approaches from the northwest Friday night, light to moderate west-northwest will briefly develop over the western waters. The front will move into the western islands on Saturday, with winds shifting around to the northeast at light to moderate speeds. Winds will become light and variable Saturday night and Sunday as the front stalls out over the western or central islands and dissipates. Winds may then pick up out of the southwest at light to moderate levels Sunday night and Monday, as a new front approaches from the northwest. A large northwest swell combined with a subsiding north swell will keep advisory level seas in place over exposed windward waters through tonight. Another round of advisory level seas is expected late Saturday through the middle of next week as a series of large northwest swells move through. Winds are expected to hold below advisory thresholds through the middle of next week.

A large northwest swell continues to run 2 to 3 feet above guidance early this morning, while the current north swell continues its slow decline. The northwest swell will generate warning and/or advisory level surf along most north and west facing shores through tonight. See the Coastal Hazard Message (CFWHFO) for additional details. An even larger northwest swell is set to arrive this weekend, with solid warning level surf expected for most north and west facing shores. North and west shore surf is forecast to dip to advisory levels Sunday night and Monday, before getting a boost back to warning levels Monday night through Tuesday night, then lowering to advisory levels Wednesday.

HFO Watches/Warnings/Advisories

High Surf Advisory until 6 AM HST Friday for Maui Windward West, Kona, Kohala, Molokai Windward, Molokai North, Molokai West, Maui Central Valley North, Windward Haleakala, Big Island South.

High Surf Warning until 6 PM HST this evening for Niihau, Kauai Leeward, Waianae Coast, Oahu North Shore, Kauai North.

Small Craft Advisory until 6 AM HST Friday for Kauai Northwest Waters, Kauai Windward Waters, Kauai Leeward Waters, Kauai Channel, Oahu Windward Waters, Kaiwi Channel, Maui County Windward Waters, Alenuihaha Channel, Big Island Windward Waters.

