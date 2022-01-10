Aerial reconnaissance of flood and storm damage in North Kīhei. PC: County of Maui /Shane Tegarden (12.6.21)

The public access parking lot next to the Days Inn on South Kīhei Road will be closed from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 12, for a shoreline clean-up project by work crews from the Department of Public Works.

The parking lot will be used to stage trucks needed to carry away debris from the Dec. 5-6 Kona Low storm. Crews from DPW’s Highways Division will do clean-up work in the area by hand.

The work is being done under Hawaiʻi law (HRS 46-12). It provides that counties are responsible for removing and clearing debris likely to create an unsanitary condition or otherwise become a public nuisance on shores and beaches.

During the clean-up, beachgoers are asked to keep a safe distance away from work zones and follow all posted safety notices.