Hospice Maui in Wailuku is grieving the loss of their Chief Executive Officer, Dr. R. Gregory LaGoy, who died suddenly on Jan. 4, 2022. LaGoy had been the CEO of Hospice Maui for more than 30 years.

“Under his leadership, Hospice Maui has been an inspiration and role model for many other hospice programs for the way it has preserved and perpetuated the highest ideals to which hospice care aspires,” according to a Hospice press release.

He served on the Maui Memorial Medical Center ethics committee for nearly 20 years, and in 2002 received an award as Maui’s Executive Director of the Year.

Msgr. Terrence Watanabe, President of Hospice Maui’s Board of Directors, spoke on behalf of the Board of Directors saying:

“Greg LaGoy was a gentleman of great compassion and care for our Maui Community and for those on their final journey in life. He was someone who set the high standards for hospice care here on Maui and we at Hospice Maui intend to continue his legacy. We have benefited greatly from Greg and will miss him dearly. A Hui Hou, Greg. The entire Hospice Maui ʻOhana mourns this loss. On behalf of our Board of Directors, employees, and volunteers we extend our deepest sympathies to Greg’s family.”

Following consultation with the Hospice Maui Leadership Team, The Hospice Board of Directors will meet on Wednesday, Jan. 12, to formally appoint Melanie Dwyer, RN, CHPN, MSN to serve as Interim CEO of Hospice Maui.

The immediate family is caring for each other and is not yet ready for inquiries and visitation. There will be opportunities for memorials at a later date.

Hospice Maui provides compassionate hospice care to help ease the physical, emotional and spiritual pain associated with a terminal illness. Hospice Maui provides services in the last months and weeks of life and supports both the patients and their families, allowing patients to live each day with meaning and purpose, in accordance with their deeply held values and beliefs.

The Hospice Maui team of nurses, social workers, spiritual counselors, home health aides, volunteers and physicians work directly with the patient’s primary care physician, the patient, and the family.