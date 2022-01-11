Real Estate

Kapalua Condominiums: 2021 Year End Update

January 11, 2022, 10:28 AM HST
* Updated January 11, 10:33 AM
By Courtney M. Brown

Kapalua Condominium Sales: 2021 Year End Report.
Photo courtesy of Courtney Brown, Sotheby’s International Realty.

Kapalua is home to several different condominium communities, with offerings ranging from one to four-bedroom condominiums.  The Kapalua Bay VillasKapalua Ironwoods, The Coconut Grove on Kapalua Bay, the Montage Residences Kapalua Bay and the Ritz-Carlton Kapalua Residences are all oceanfront properties nestled along the Kapalua Resort’s spectacular shoreline.  The Kapalua Ridge Villas and Kapalua Golf Villas both are located on the Kapalua Bay Course with ocean and golf course views.

Key Figures for Kapalua Condo Sales in 2021 by Complex

How does 2021 stack up at each community? A five year comparison as well as the change from 2020 to 2021

