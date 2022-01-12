Maui Surf Forecast for January 12, 2022
HIGH SURF WARNING FOR NORTH FACING SHORES
|Shores
|Today
|Thursday
|Surf
|Surf
|AM
|PM
|AM
|PM
|North Facing
|22-26
|20-25
|12-16
|14-18
|West Facing
|4-6
|4-6
|4-6
|4-6
|South Facing
|1-3
|1-3
|1-3
|1-3
|East Facing
|1-3
|1-3
|1-3
|1-3
|Weather
|Mostly sunny. Isolated showers.
|High Temperature
|Around 80.
|Winds
|East winds around 10 mph.
|
|Sunrise
|7:05 AM HST.
|Sunset
|6:04 PM HST.
|Weather
|Partly cloudy. Isolated showers.
|Low Temperature
|In the lower 60s.
|Winds
|East winds around 5 mph.
|
|Weather
|Mostly sunny. Isolated showers.
|High Temperature
|In the lower 80s.
|Winds
|East winds 5 to 10 mph.
|
|Sunrise
|7:05 AM HST.
|Sunset
|6:04 PM HST.
Swell Summary
Surf along exposed north and west facing shores will remain above the seasonal averages through the second half of the week as overlapping west-northwest swells arrive and move through. The west- northwest swell that arrived Tuesday will hold today before gradually lowering tonight into Thursday. As this source slowly eases, a new west-northwest swell is forecast to arrive Thursday, which could drive the surf back toward warning levels Thursday through Friday. Although a gradual downward trend is then expected over the weekend, another west-northwest swell arriving Saturday night may result in low-end, advisory-level surf for exposed north and west facing shores Sunday. Outside of some wrap into the typical areas from the west- northwest swells as they move through, small surf will continue for south and east facing shores shores.
NORTH SHORE
am pm
Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.
Conditions: Sideshore texture and current in the morning with ESE winds 15-20mph. Sideshore texture/chop conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting E 10-15mph.
SOUTH SHORE
am pm
Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.
Conditions: Glassy in the morning with N winds less than 5mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the WNW.
WEST SIDE
am pm
Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.
Conditions: Clean with E winds 5-10mph.
Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov and SwellInfo.com