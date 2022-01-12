Maui Surf

Maui Surf Forecast for January 12, 2022

January 12, 2022, 6:00 AM HST
Photo Credit: Heather Salanti

HIGH SURF WARNING FOR NORTH FACING SHORES










Shores
Today
Thursday




Surf

Surf




AM
PM
AM
PM 




North Facing
22-26
20-25
12-16
14-18 




West Facing
4-6
4-6
4-6
4-6 




South Facing
1-3
1-3
1-3
1-3 




East Facing
1-3
1-3
1-3
1-3 







TODAY







Weather
Mostly sunny. Isolated showers. 




High Temperature
Around 80. 




Winds
East winds around 10 mph. 











Tides




   Kahului
Low 0.0 feet 05:02 PM HST. 











Sunrise
7:05 AM HST. 




Sunset
6:04 PM HST.









TONIGHT







Weather
Partly cloudy. Isolated showers. 




Low Temperature
In the lower 60s. 




Winds
East winds around 5 mph. 











Tides




   Kahului
High 2.1 feet 01:06 AM HST.
















THURSDAY







Weather
Mostly sunny. Isolated showers. 




High Temperature
In the lower 80s. 




Winds
East winds 5 to 10 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
Low 1.0 feet 08:15 AM HST.




High 1.1 feet 10:22 AM HST.




Low -0.1 feet 05:40 PM HST.











Sunrise
7:05 AM HST. 




Sunset
6:04 PM HST.









Swell Summary




Surf along exposed north and west facing shores will remain above the seasonal averages through the second half of the week as overlapping west-northwest swells arrive and move through. The west- northwest swell that arrived Tuesday will hold today before gradually lowering tonight into Thursday. As this source slowly eases, a new west-northwest swell is forecast to arrive Thursday, which could drive the surf back toward warning levels Thursday through Friday. Although a gradual downward trend is then expected over the weekend, another west-northwest swell arriving Saturday night may result in low-end, advisory-level surf for exposed north and west facing shores Sunday. Outside of some wrap into the typical areas from the west- northwest swells as they move through, small surf will continue for south and east facing shores shores. 




NORTH SHORE 



				  am        pm  


				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.


				  Conditions: Sideshore texture and current in the morning with ESE winds 15-20mph. Sideshore texture/chop conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting E 10-15mph. 


SOUTH SHORE 



				  am        pm  


				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Glassy in the morning with N winds less than 5mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the WNW. 


WEST SIDE 



				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Clean with E winds 5-10mph. 




Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov and SwellInfo.com

 
  
 
        
				

					

            
          

          

					              
                            
                            
                            
              					

				


				
 
