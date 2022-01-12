Shores Today Thursday Surf Surf AM PM AM PM North Facing 22-26 20-25 12-16 14-18 West Facing 4-6 4-6 4-6 4-6 South Facing 1-3 1-3 1-3 1-3 East Facing 1-3 1-3 1-3 1-3

TODAY Weather Mostly sunny. Isolated showers. High Temperature Around 80. Winds East winds around 10 mph. Tides Kahului Low 0.0 feet 05:02 PM HST. Sunrise 7:05 AM HST. Sunset 6:04 PM HST.

TONIGHT Weather Partly cloudy. Isolated showers. Low Temperature In the lower 60s. Winds East winds around 5 mph. Tides Kahului High 2.1 feet 01:06 AM HST.

THURSDAY Weather Mostly sunny. Isolated showers. High Temperature In the lower 80s. Winds East winds 5 to 10 mph. Tides Kahului Low 1.0 feet 08:15 AM HST. High 1.1 feet 10:22 AM HST. Low -0.1 feet 05:40 PM HST. Sunrise 7:05 AM HST. Sunset 6:04 PM HST.

Swell Summary

Surf along exposed north and west facing shores will remain above the seasonal averages through the second half of the week as overlapping west-northwest swells arrive and move through. The west- northwest swell that arrived Tuesday will hold today before gradually lowering tonight into Thursday. As this source slowly eases, a new west-northwest swell is forecast to arrive Thursday, which could drive the surf back toward warning levels Thursday through Friday. Although a gradual downward trend is then expected over the weekend, another west-northwest swell arriving Saturday night may result in low-end, advisory-level surf for exposed north and west facing shores Sunday. Outside of some wrap into the typical areas from the west- northwest swells as they move through, small surf will continue for south and east facing shores shores.

NORTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Sideshore texture and current in the morning with ESE winds 15-20mph. Sideshore texture/chop conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting E 10-15mph.

SOUTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Glassy in the morning with N winds less than 5mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the WNW.

WEST SIDE

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Clean with E winds 5-10mph.