Administration of COVID-19 vaccines. PC: Hui No Ke Ola Pono

Hui No Ke Ola Pono announced it will host a booster shot clinic on Thursday, Jan. 20 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the J. Walter Cameron Auditorium located at 95 Mahalani Street in Wailuku.

“This disease has affected too many of our ʻohana, friends, and neighbors,” said Eric Kapono, Interim Executive Director for Hui No Ke Ola Pono, a Native Hawaiian Healthcare organization. “We need to do everything we can to protect each other and keiki who are too young to get the protection needed for this disease. We all need to do our part.”

Hui No Ke Ola Pono will offer Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna mRNA vaccinations as boosters.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and US Food and Drug Administration recommend the following:

Children ages 12 to 17 years old should receive a Pfizer-BioNTech booster shot at least five months after receiving a two-dose vaccine.

Adults 18 and older should receive a booster shot: At least five months after completing the Pfizer-BioNTech two-dose series; At least six months after completing the Moderna two-dose series; or, At least two months after the one-dose Johnson & Johnson-Janssen vaccine.



The CDC and FDA also endorsed a third shot for moderately or severely immunocompromised children ages 5 to 11 years old. This third shot should be received 28 days after their second dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine.

Hui No Ke Ola Pono clients will be given priority; however, all who are eligible for booster shots are welcome to receive a shot at this vaccination clinic. Call 808-442-6830 to make an appointment prior to the event. No insurance is necessary.

Hui No Ke Ola Pono offers immunizations year-round and provides health care and wellness for the whole ʻohana. For more information or to make an appointment, please call Hui No Ke Ola Pono at 808-442-6830.

This event is supported by the Health Resources & Services Administration of the US Department of Health and Human Services.

Hui No Ke Ola Pono is a private, not-for-profit community-based health enhancement, disease prevention and health care center. They provide programs on nutrition, health management and health care referrals for the community of Maui in a culturally caring manner. The staff of HNKOP works within a standard of conduct which reflects Hawaiian values.