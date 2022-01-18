Maui Preparatory Academy, an independent school serving preschool through 12th grade, is seeking applicants for two full-tuition high school scholarships. Applicants must apply to the school first before completing the scholarship application. Applications can be found at mauiprep.org/admissions. The deadline for submission is Feb. 14, 2022.

Maui Prep Announces Two Full-Tuition High School Scholarships. PC: RayChin.com via Maui Prep

Awarded annually, the Pueo Scholarship is a full-tuition four-year scholarship awarded to a new incoming Maui Prep freshman. The scholarship is awarded to a well-rounded student who strives for excellence in academics and a fine or performing art, community service, athletics, or student government.

Past Pueo Scholarship recipients include: Kai Godwin (’25, Lahaina), Rebecca Ankney (’24, Lahaina), Dillon Jonke (’23, Kīhei), Aiesha Pradhan (Lahaina, ‘21, now attending Cornell University), Peyton Gillespie (Moloka’i, ’21, now attending Brandeis University), Heidi Zee Mahan (Lahaina, ’19, now attending Santa Clara University), and Kysha Altura (’18, Haiku, now attending Fordham University).

In addition, Maui Prep will award a full-tuition scholarship to a new or returning Maui Prep high school student. Established in 2022, the Jonah Steven Herron Memorial Scholarship honors its namesake by providing a fully-funded, four-year tuition award to a high school student who demonstrates significant financial need and ability to thrive at Maui Prep.

“It is our hope that this investment in our community will provide a deserving high school student with an education needed to become a highly capable critical thinker. Over the past several months, we have come to understand the importance that Maui Prep plays in the West Maui communities,” observed scholarship benefactor Steve Herron.

“This scholarship serves as a wonderful opportunity to give back to our community and support a child who, due to circumstances beyond their control, would not otherwise have access to a high-quality independent school education. We can think of no better way to honor the memory of Jonah.”

Founded in 2005, Maui Prep offers a broad knowledge base in math, science, world languages, English, history, and the culture and ecosystem of Maui. The campus, formerly part of Maui Land and Pine, features the Graham Center for Creativity, Innovation, and Entrepreneurship, the Narayan Design Lab, and a new gymnasium and theater located in the Bozich Center for Athletics and Performing Arts.