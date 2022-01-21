Maui Smokey Robinson Concert Rescheduled from Jan. 28 to April 15
* Updated January 21, 8:47 AM
The Maui Arts & Cultural Center’s Smokey Robinson concert, originally scheduled for Jan. 28, 2022, will now take place on April 15, 2022. All tickets already sold, will be honored for the new date.
Ticket holders unable to make it to the rescheduled date may receive a refund by contacting the MACC Box Office via email at [email protected], or by calling 808-242-SHOW (7469) between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m., Tuesday through Friday, and the staff will respond.
Due to COVID-19 mitigation guidelines, the MACC Box Office is closed to walk-up transactions until further notice.
The concert will be held in full compliance with current COVID-related safety protocols and these will be adjusted as
circumstances evolve by the date of the show.
The MACC current COVID protocols are listed on the MACC website.
Smokey Robinson tickets are $85, $125 and $195 plus applicable fees.
In support of COVID-related best practices, purchases are online only to facilitate touchless transactions with the MACC’s print-at-home ticketing.