Smokey Robinson looks to perform on Maui on Jan. 28, 2022. PC: via Maui Arts & Cultural Center.

The Maui Arts & Cultural Center’s Smokey Robinson concert, originally scheduled for Jan. 28, 2022, will now take place on April 15, 2022. All tickets already sold, will be honored for the new date.

Ticket holders unable to make it to the rescheduled date may receive a refund by contacting the MACC Box Office via email at [email protected], or by calling 808-242-SHOW (7469) between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m., Tuesday through Friday, and the staff will respond.

Due to COVID-19 mitigation guidelines, the MACC Box Office is closed to walk-up transactions until further notice.

The concert will be held in full compliance with current COVID-related safety protocols and these will be adjusted as

circumstances evolve by the date of the show.

The MACC current COVID protocols are listed on the MACC website.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Smokey Robinson tickets are $85, $125 and $195 plus applicable fees.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

In support of COVID-related best practices, purchases are online only to facilitate touchless transactions with the MACC’s print-at-home ticketing.