Maui Surf Forecast for January 21, 2022

January 21, 2022, 6:00 AM HST
Photo Credit: Cassandra Hastu

HIGH SURF WARNING FOR NORTH FACING SHORES










Shores
Today
Saturday




Surf

Surf




AM
PM
AM
PM 




North Facing
8-12
12-16
20-30
20-30 




West Facing
3-5
4-6
5-7
5-7 




South Facing
1-3
1-3
1-3
1-3 




East Facing
1-3
1-3
1-3
1-3 







TODAY







Weather
Sunny. 




High Temperature
In the lower 80s. 




Winds
East winds around 10 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
Low 0.6 feet 11:33 AM HST.




High 1.2 feet 04:13 PM HST.











Sunrise
7:05 AM HST. 




Sunset
6:10 PM HST.









TONIGHT







Weather
Partly cloudy. Isolated showers. 




Low Temperature
In the lower 60s. 




Winds
Northeast winds around 10 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
Low 0.0 feet 10:14 PM HST.




High 2.2 feet 05:19 AM HST.
















SATURDAY







Weather
Partly sunny. Scattered showers. 




High Temperature
In the lower 80s. 




Winds
Northeast winds around 10 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
Low 0.5 feet 12:05 PM HST.




High 1.2 feet 05:10 PM HST.











Sunrise
7:05 AM HST. 




Sunset
6:10 PM HST.









Swell Summary




Surf along exposed north and west facing shores will trend up through the day today as a new, west-northwest swell builds down the island chain. Surf is expected to peak tonight through Saturday above warning levels, followed by a gradual downward trend through the second half of the weekend. A new pulse expected out of the same direction Sunday night could be enough to keep the surf around advisory levels into Monday before lowering Tuesday into midweek. Surf along east facing shores may trend late in the weekend as an easterly swell arrives. This source should peak below the advisory level for east facing shores late Sunday through Monday. Surf along south facing shores exposed to large westerly swells wrapping in may trend up tonight into Saturday as the west-northwest swell peaks. 




NORTH SHORE 



				  am        pm  


				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.


				  Conditions: Semi clean/textured in the morning with E winds 10-15mph. Sideshore texture/chop conditions for the afternoon as the winds increase to 15-20mph. 


SOUTH SHORE 



				  am        pm  


				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Glassy in the morning with S winds less than 5mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the NW. 


WEST SIDE 



				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Clean with E winds 5-10mph in the morning shifting ENE 10-15mph in the afternoon. 




