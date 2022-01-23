Maui Obituaries for the week ending Jan. 23, 2022. May they rest in peace.

Nathaniel Zechariah Nunuha

Sept. 2, 1975 – Jan. 4, 2022

May 30, 1991 – Jan. 7, 2022

July 7, 1928 – Jan.10, 2022

May 30, 1941 – Jan. 18, 2022

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Any legal next of kin please step forward and contact Norman’s Mortuary.

Dannielle Eleneki

Nov. 4, 1964 – Jan. 12, 2022

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Dec. 30, 1931 – Jan. 18, 2022

Jan. 11, 1934 – Jan. 5, 2022

Herbert Tavares

Herbert Tavares 87 of Kula, Maui was born on Jan. 11, 1934 and passed away on Jan. 5, 2022,at his residence.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

He was predeceased by his parents John and Helen Tavares. He is survived by his wife Janet of 66 years. His sons Randal and Don, and granddaughter Tanya. He also leaves his sister Jeanette Vares.

Herbert was employed by the County Of Maui in October of 1959. He started as a laborer, a truck driver, and finally as a district supervisor at the Makawao County Base Yard. He retired on July 12, 1991.

Services will be held on Jan. 28, 2022 at Ballard Family Mortuary, Kahului. Family Visitation will be from 5 to 6 p.m.

Public visitation from 6 to 9 p.m. prayers and eulogy at 7:30 p.m.

Visitation will continue on Monday, Jan. 31, 2022 at the Holy Ghost Church in Kula, 9 to 9:40 a.m. over urn, 9:45 a.m. eulogy,

10:00 a.m. Private Mass and burial to follow at the Church cemetery.

Due to COVID-19, the family asks that masks are worn and social distance protocol is followed.

July 28, 1942 – Jan. 13, 2022

Peter Pavao Jr.

Peter Pavao Jr. 79, of Pāhoa, passed away at his home on Jan. 13, 2022. Born in Hilo, he was the founder of Hawaiian Angels Motorcycle Club (“Honyota Volkswagon”), and “McGyver Man” of many trades and knowledge

Service to be announced at a later date.

He is survived by his wife, Dutchess Pavao of Pāhoa; sons, John (Brit) Halualani of Pāhoa, Pete (Ivory) Pavao IV of Waimea, Peter (Kim) Pavao III of Oʻahu, Derek (Melvin) Pavao of Oʻahu, Rich (Lani) Caetano of Oʻahu, and Wayne (Drea) Caetano of Oʻahu; daughters, Shantel (Jon) Perry-Pavao of Oʻahu, Lacey (Sage) Pavao-Skillman of Pāhoa, and Leona (Keenan Cardines) of Pāhoa; 28 grandchildren, and great-grandchildren.

Arrangements by Ballard Family Mortuary Hilo.

Patrick Swain

March 4, 1966 – Jan. 5, 2022

Sept. 13, 1958 – Jan. 8, 2022

Wallette Kawaiaea

Wallette Kawaiaea, 63, of Hāna, Maui, passed away on Jan. 8, 2022, at home, surrounded by loved ones, under the care of Hospice Maui. She was born on Sept. 13, 1958, in Wailuku.

Visitation will be held from 6 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 27, 2022, at Ballard Family Mortuary; service will begin at 7:30 p.m.; final visitation will continue until 9 p.m.; cremation will follow. Services will be held on Saturday, Jan. 29, 2022, at St Mary Church in Hana, from 8:30 a.m until 10 a.m., followed by mass at 10 a.m. Private burial will be held at a later date.

Due to COVID-19, the use of masks and social distancing practices are required.

Wallette was a Postal Clerk at Hāna Post Office. Wallette loved fishing and country music. She was a longtime supporter of Maui’s Rodeo Community and Maui Roping Club. She loved spending time with her mo’opuna and her ‘ohana.

She was predeceased by her parents, Tony & Barbara Bagio; and her daughter, Daphne Kawaiaea. She is survived by her beloved husband, Milton Kawaiaea, Jr.; her children, Daryl Kawaiaea, Derek Kawaiaea, Marianne Kawaiaea; siblings, Ivy Jean (Rob) Sanchez, Pauline (Kappy) Kalama, Anthony (Jeni) Bagio and; six grandchildren, Dylan Kawaiaea, Lilinoe Kawaiaea, Arianna Kawaiaea, Dalton Kanoe Kawaiaea, Kumaka Kawaiaea, Kamana’o Kawaiaea; three God children, Kapika Sanchez, Bobbi Lin Kalama, Alohilani Kapoi; and numerous nieces & nephews.

Aug. 17, 1948 – Dec. 12, 2021

Larry C. Newhall

Larry Chester Newhall, 73, of Mt. View passed away at Hilo Medical Center on Dec. 12, 2021. Born in Oakland, CA., he was a Real Estate business owner and property manager.

Private services.

He is survived by his wife, Marva A. Newhall; son, Sean T. Newhall; daughters, Celeste M. Newhall and Teri K. Newhall; sister, Marsha J. Newhall, and two granddaughters.

Arrangements by: Ballard Family Mortuary Hilo

