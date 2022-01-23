Shores Today Monday Surf Surf AM PM AM PM North Facing 18-22 10-15 8-12 8-12 West Facing 5-7 4-6 2-4 2-4 South Facing 1-3 1-3 1-3 1-3 East Facing 5-7 5-7 5-7 5-7

TODAY Weather Partly sunny until 12 PM, then sunny.

Showers likely. High Temperature Around 80. Winds East winds around 15 mph. Tides Kahului Low 0.4 feet 12:41 PM HST. Sunrise 7:04 AM HST. Sunset 6:11 PM HST.

TONIGHT Weather Partly cloudy. Isolated showers. Low Temperature Around 60. Winds East winds around 10 mph. Tides Kahului High 1.2 feet 06:32 PM HST. Low 0.7 feet 11:36 PM HST.

MONDAY Weather Mostly sunny. Isolated showers. High Temperature In the upper 70s. Winds East winds around 15 mph. Tides Kahului High 1.8 feet 06:06 AM HST. Low 0.3 feet 01:25 PM HST. Sunrise 7:04 AM HST. Sunset 6:12 PM HST.

Swell Summary

Surf along exposed north and west facing shores will ease to around the advisory levels through the day as the west-northwest swell that peaked Saturday begins to move out. A new, west-northwest swell arriving later today, however, will support advisory-level surf continuing through tonight. Surf along east facing shores will rise today, peak tonight through Monday, then lower Tuesday through midweek as an easterly swell moves through.

NORTH SHORE

am pm

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Surf: Small scale (ankle to knee high) surf.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Conditions: Sideshore texture/chop with E winds 15-20mph.

SOUTH SHORE

am pm

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Glassy in the morning with NNW winds less than 5mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the WSW.

WEST SIDE

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Clean with E winds 15-20mph.