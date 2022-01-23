Maui Surf

Maui Surf Forecast for January 23, 2022

January 23, 2022, 6:00 AM HST
Photo Credit: Kurt Thompson

HIGH SURF ADVISORY FOR NORTH FACING SHORES










Shores
Today
Monday




Surf

Surf




AM
PM
AM
PM 




North Facing
18-22
10-15
8-12
8-12 




West Facing
5-7
4-6
2-4
2-4 




South Facing
1-3
1-3
1-3
1-3 




East Facing
5-7
5-7
5-7
5-7 







TODAY







Weather
Partly sunny until 12 PM, then sunny.

                            Showers likely. 		




High Temperature
Around 80. 




Winds
East winds around 15 mph. 











Tides




   Kahului
Low 0.4 feet 12:41 PM HST. 











Sunrise
7:04 AM HST. 




Sunset
6:11 PM HST.









TONIGHT







Weather
Partly cloudy. Isolated showers. 




Low Temperature
Around 60. 




Winds
East winds around 10 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
High 1.2 feet 06:32 PM HST.




Low 0.7 feet 11:36 PM HST.
















MONDAY







Weather
Mostly sunny. Isolated showers. 




High Temperature
In the upper 70s. 




Winds
East winds around 15 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
High 1.8 feet 06:06 AM HST.




Low 0.3 feet 01:25 PM HST.











Sunrise
7:04 AM HST. 




Sunset
6:12 PM HST.









Swell Summary




Surf along exposed north and west facing shores will ease to around the advisory levels through the day as the west-northwest swell that peaked Saturday begins to move out. A new, west-northwest swell arriving later today, however, will support advisory-level surf continuing through tonight. Surf along east facing shores will rise today, peak tonight through Monday, then lower Tuesday through midweek as an easterly swell moves through. 




NORTH SHORE 



				  am        pm  


am        pm

				  Surf: Small scale (ankle to knee high) surf.


ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

				  Conditions: Sideshore texture/chop with E winds 15-20mph. 


SOUTH SHORE 



				  am        pm  


am        pm

				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Glassy in the morning with NNW winds less than 5mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the WSW. 


WEST SIDE 



				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Clean with E winds 15-20mph. 




Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov and SwellInfo.com

 
  
 
        
				

					

            
          

          

					              
                            
                            
                            
              					

				


				
 
