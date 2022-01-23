Maui Surf Forecast for January 23, 2022
HIGH SURF ADVISORY FOR NORTH FACING SHORES
|Shores
|Today
|Monday
|Surf
|Surf
|AM
|PM
|AM
|PM
|North Facing
|18-22
|10-15
|8-12
|8-12
|West Facing
|5-7
|4-6
|2-4
|2-4
|South Facing
|1-3
|1-3
|1-3
|1-3
|East Facing
|5-7
|5-7
|5-7
|5-7
|Weather
|Partly sunny until 12 PM, then sunny.
Showers likely.
|High Temperature
|Around 80.
|Winds
|East winds around 15 mph.
|
|Sunrise
|7:04 AM HST.
|Sunset
|6:11 PM HST.
|Weather
|Partly cloudy. Isolated showers.
|Low Temperature
|Around 60.
|Winds
|East winds around 10 mph.
|
|Weather
|Mostly sunny. Isolated showers.
|High Temperature
|In the upper 70s.
|Winds
|East winds around 15 mph.
|
|Sunrise
|7:04 AM HST.
|Sunset
|6:12 PM HST.
Swell Summary
Surf along exposed north and west facing shores will ease to around the advisory levels through the day as the west-northwest swell that peaked Saturday begins to move out. A new, west-northwest swell arriving later today, however, will support advisory-level surf continuing through tonight. Surf along east facing shores will rise today, peak tonight through Monday, then lower Tuesday through midweek as an easterly swell moves through.
NORTH SHORE
am pm
Surf: Small scale (ankle to knee high) surf.
Conditions: Sideshore texture/chop with E winds 15-20mph.
SOUTH SHORE
am pm
Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.
Conditions: Glassy in the morning with NNW winds less than 5mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the WSW.
WEST SIDE
am pm
Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.
Conditions: Clean with E winds 15-20mph.
Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov and SwellInfo.com