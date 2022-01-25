Hōkūleʻa and Hikianalia during a sail to Honolua Bay in May of 2021 for the 45th Anniversary of Hōkūleʻa’s Maiden Voyage to Tahiti. PC: file courtesy Jake Marote and OluKai.

The Polynesian Voyaging Society announced that the Moananuiākea Voyage’s circumnavigation of the Pacific Ocean has been rescheduled to the spring of 2023 due to the continuing uncertainties caused by the global pandemic.

“Although our canoes will not be circumnavigating the Pacific this year, we will be focused on the children of Hawaiʻi and still meeting our mission of inspiring exploration, education and care for our communities and the earth while we voyage and train here at home,” said PVS CEO Nainoa Thompson. “Our canoes are classrooms for the earth and through technology and partnerships we can still commit to our educational campaign, which aims to inspire people to action and to make good choices for our oceans and the world.”

Despite the change in the sail schedule, PVS will launch its educational and storytelling campaign as planned this spring through a new addition to its fleet, a web-based canoe called Waʻa Honua (Canoe for the Earth).

This virtual platform will feature an ongoing series of stories and educational content focusing on the protection and perpetuation of the art and science of traditional navigation and planetary renaissance, using content and curriculum produced during crew navigation and leadership training voyages to be held throughout the year.

PVS is finalizing the development of Waʻa Honua, which will be launched in the spring in collaboration with core partners Nakupuna Foundation, Kamehameha Schools, University of Hawaiʻi, Arizona State University and ʻAha Moananuiākea Pacific Consortium.

Hōkūleʻa and Hikianalia had been scheduled to depart Alaska this April to begin a 42-month, 41,000-mile journey to 46 countries and archipelagoes, 100 indigenous territories and 345 ports.

“The Way of the Navigator,” 2022-2026 Moananuiākea Voyage. Overview on the mission of the Moananuiākea Voyage. Video: Hōkūleʻa Crew

The Polynesian Voyaging Society was founded in 1973 on a legacy of Pacific Ocean exploration, seeking to perpetuate the art and science of traditional Polynesian voyaging and the spirit of exploration through experiential educational programs that inspire students and their communities to respect and care for themselves, one another, and their natural and cultural environments.