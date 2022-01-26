PC: Lahaina Galleries

Maui’s 20th annual “Art of Aloha” takes place at Lahaina Galleries in The Shops at Wailea on Sunday, Jan. 30, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The event welcomes eight artists from around the world including:

Guy Buffet (France/California) Whimsical humorist – figurative, landscapes and Hawaiiana

(France/California) Whimsical humorist – figurative, landscapes and Hawaiiana Dario Campanile (Italy) Creative force of extraordinary abstracts and realism

(Italy) Creative force of extraordinary abstracts and realism Carrie Graber (California) Master of light and contrast, capturing the beauty of the SoCal lifestyle

(California) Master of light and contrast, capturing the beauty of the SoCal lifestyle Ronaldo Macedo (Brazil/Hawaii) Award-winning Plein Air impressionist

(Brazil/Hawaii) Award-winning Plein Air impressionist Robert Lyn Nelson (Hawaii) Visionary artist and creator of the Modern Marine Art genre

(Hawaii) Visionary artist and creator of the Modern Marine Art genre Michael Talbot (England) Intricate and dramatic bronzes celebrating the human form

(England) Intricate and dramatic bronzes celebrating the human form Steve Turnbull (Hawaii) Free-flowing wood, bronze and stone sculptures

(Hawaii) Free-flowing wood, bronze and stone sculptures Donna Young (Washington) Distinct, unique style influenced by many cultures, eras and techniques

This event is free and open to the public. Refreshments and light pūpū will be served. New art will also be revealed.

To RSVP: Click here

COVID guidelines will be followed.