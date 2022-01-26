Maui Arts & Entertainment
20th Annual Art of Aloha at Lahaina Galleries in Wailea, Jan. 30
Maui’s 20th annual “Art of Aloha” takes place at Lahaina Galleries in The Shops at Wailea on Sunday, Jan. 30, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.
The event welcomes eight artists from around the world including:
- Guy Buffet (France/California) Whimsical humorist – figurative, landscapes and Hawaiiana
- Dario Campanile (Italy) Creative force of extraordinary abstracts and realism
- Carrie Graber (California) Master of light and contrast, capturing the beauty of the SoCal lifestyle
- Ronaldo Macedo (Brazil/Hawaii) Award-winning Plein Air impressionist
- Robert Lyn Nelson (Hawaii) Visionary artist and creator of the Modern Marine Art genre
- Michael Talbot (England) Intricate and dramatic bronzes celebrating the human form
- Steve Turnbull (Hawaii) Free-flowing wood, bronze and stone sculptures
- Donna Young (Washington) Distinct, unique style influenced by many cultures, eras and techniques
This event is free and open to the public. Refreshments and light pūpū will be served. New art will also be revealed.
To RSVP: Click here
COVID guidelines will be followed.
View Comments
