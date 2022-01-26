Kula Hospital. PC: file courtesy Maui Health

Maui Health and Kula Hospital announced the appointment of Kenneth Scott Jr. DO, CMD as the Kula Hospital Medical Director, effective Jan. 17, 2022.

As Medical Director, Dr. Scott, is responsible for improving clinical outcomes and implementing quality initiatives and performance improvement programs. He will work closely with the clinical and administrative leadership teams to implement strategies that enhance patient care.

“Gaining a true understanding of the patients’ perspective has enabled me to better appreciate the work of our physicians, nurses and other caregivers. Their insight and their passion are what motivates me in my new role as Chief Medical Director of Kula Hospital,” said Dr. Kenneth Scott Jr. DO, CMD.

Kenneth Scott Jr. DO, CMD. PC: courtesy

“Being a medical doctor is truly a privilege and I look forward to working with the Kula Hospital providers, leadership, and employees to build on this great medical institution and continue to provide the best and most compassionate family-centered care to our upcountry community. I also want to acknowledge and thank Dr. Nicole Apoliona for her tireless commitment to caring for Maui’s community for over 23 years. There is a selflessness and sensibility not found anywhere else except by those who care for people when they are at their most vulnerable and that is the essence of the legacy Nicole has left for me to follow in,” Scott said in an announcement.

Dr. Scott has more than 30 years of experience as a physician and more than 16 years as a hospitalist. Dr. Scott also sits on various hospital boards providing counsel and leadership to help improve programs.

Early in his career Dr. Scott developed an interest in nursing home care and served as a Medical Director for nursing homes for 15 years prior to being appointed Chief Medical Officer of Life Care Centers of America, one of the largest privately-owned nursing home operators in the US, for eight years.

After eight years in corporate health care, Dr. Scott pursued a dream to provide high-quality physician services to the post-acute and long-term-care industry and formed his own company, SilverSage Management Services. SilverSage Management Services provides physicians to the post-acute and long-term-care industry and provides consulting services to nursing homes and assisted living companies on improving quality care and safe transitions.

“We are excited and honored to have Dr. Scott take on this role,” said Kerry Pitcher, Sr. Director of Long-Term Care & Critical Access for Kula Hospital and Lānaʻi Community Hospital. “This pandemic has been more than challenging for our doctors, nurses and all of our caregivers and staff at Kula Hospital and we look forward to not only the specialized leadership, knowledge and experience he brings to this position but his genuine passion for this work.”

Dr. Scott earned his doctorate degree in osteopathic medicine from the Kansas City University of Medicine and Biosciences and completed his residency in Internal Medicine at East Tennessee State University – Quillen College of Medicine. He also holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Microbiology from the University of British Columbia.

Dr. Scott has served as a member of the Program Planning Committee for Education with the Foundation Board for the Society for Post-Acute and Long-Term Care Medicine. He and his wife Sharon have lived on Maui for the past four years.