Maui Obituaries for the week ending Jan. 30, 2022. May they rest in peace.

Feb. 11, 1975 – Jan. 21, 2022

Lynn Bomar

July 7, 1955 – Jan. 27, 2022

Aug. 31, 1967 – Jan. 24, 2022

Nov. 1, 1923 – Jan. 23, 2022

March 17, 1932 – Jan. 20, 2022

Aug. 16, 1969 – Jan. 26, 2022

Nov. 20, 1975 – Jan. 5, 2022

Roderick Corpuz Lacuesta

Roderick Corpuz Lacuesta, 46, of Wailuku, passed away on Jan. 5, 2022 at Maui Memorial Medical Center. He was born on Nov. 20, 1975 in the Philippines. Roderick worked as a personal assistant.

He is survived by his siblings, Feve Viloria, Amelita (Samuel) Daguimol Amante (Jacqueline) Lacuesta Jr., Marilyn (Jordan) Peredo, Rowena (Leonard) Balbas, Joe Marlon (Mary Ann) Lacuesta, and Desireeh (Adlai) Mercado; nieces and nephews, Marvin, Michael, Kianie, Nicole, Jordan, John, Jerome, Kelvin, Kurt, Kyler, Amapola, Allen,, Keanu, Sean, Joel, Princess, Sophia, Adrian, Janah, and Acen; grandnieces and grandnephews, aunts and uncles.

Visitation from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 4, 2022 at Ballard Family Mortuary, service 7 p.m. Visitation continues on Saturday, Feb. 5 from 10 a.m. to 12 noon at Ballard Family Mortuary, service 12 noon, burial will be at 2 p.m. at Maui Memorial Park.

Matthew Galapon

Oct. 16, 1972 – Dec. 29, 2021

Matthew Christopher Galapon, 49, our Hawaiian Superman, left this world peacefully to be with our Creator on Dec. 29, 2021, after a gallant fight.

We knew him as a lifelong mechanic, builder, and engineer, but what he really built was confidence in people. All who knew him, knew his impeccable character, work ethic, integrity, and perfection. He worked for Rush Truck Centers, U-Haul, and Papa Johns Pizza in Columbus, GA. Whether it was cars in the garage, on the track, RC cars at the park, trucks or pizza at work, computers, or family and people, he invested everything he had to ensure a quality product, workmanship, a satisfied customer, or a lesson taught.

Affectionately known as Matt, he was a Son, Brother, Husband, Father, Uncle, Papa, and forever a Friend.

Matt is survived by his loving wife Addie, daughters Casey, Stacey, Ashley, and granddaughter Allie. He is also survived by his brothers, sister, nieces, nephews, grandnieces, grandnephews, cousins, and extended Ohana.

Cancer may have taken his body, but his heart and soul will remain in the hearts and minds of all who knew him. His legacy will live on for generations.

Matt’s last wish was to go back home to Maui and for his ashes to be spread on Haleakalā. Please help us bring him home by donating to his memorial fundraiser https://gofund.me/16bf7fff

Jan. 11, 1934 – Jan. 5, 2022

Herbert Tavares

Herbert Tavares 87 of Kula, Maui was born on Jan. 11, 1934 and passed away on Jan. 5, 2022,at his residence.

He was predeceased by his parents John and Helen Tavares. He is survived by his Wife Janet of 66 years. His sons Randal and Don, and granddaughter Tanya. He also leaves his sister Jeanette Vares.

Herbert was employed by the County Of Maui in October of 1959. He started as a Laborer, a truck driver, and finally as a District Supervisor at the Makawao County Base Yard. He retired on July 12, 1991.

Services will be held on Jan. 28, 2022 at Ballard Family Mortuary, Kahului. Family Visitation will be from 5-6 p.m., Public visitation from 6-9 p.m. prayers and Eulogy at 7:30 p.m. Visitation will continue on Monday Jan. 31, 2022 at the Holy Ghost Church in Kula, 9 to 9:40 a.m. over urn, 9:45 a.m. Eulogy, 10 a.m. Private Mass and burial to follow at the Church cemetery.

Due to COVID-19 the family asks that masks be worn and social distance protocol be followed.

Julia Braceros Arzaga

Feb. 17, 1927 – Jan. 16, 2022

Doris H Takahashi

July 31, 1932 – Jan. 22, 2022

March 19, 1944 – Jan. 22, 2022

Thomas Luong

Nov. 1, 1985 – Jan. 20, 2022

Feb. 20, 1949 – Jan. 19, 2022

May 30, 1941 – Jan. 18, 2022

Dec. 30, 1931 – Jan. 18, 2022

April 30, 1928 – Jan. 16, 2022

George Darwin Curtis, 93, of Honomu, passed away January 16 at home. Known as “the Godfather of Tsunami’s”, he was an Affiliate Professor of Marine Sciences at the UH, served as Science advisor to the Pacific Tsunami Museum and President of the Tsunami Society. In addition, he served as a Squadron Commander (CAP), served on the Board of Directors of the American Red Cross, President of the UH Chapter Sigma XI and Senior Chairman at Hawaii Section Institute of Electrical and Electronic Engineers.

He is survived by his wife, Sandra Curtis; sons, Ted (Nan) Curtis and Paul Curtis; daughters, Carol Curtis Buckingham (Sid) and Ann Curtis Moore (Jim); brother, Lawrence Curtis; six grandchildren and two great grandchildren.

A memorial service will be held Friday, Jan. 28, 11 a.m. at Episcopal Church of the Holy Apostles, 1407 Kapiolani St, Hilo.

July 28, 1942 – Jan. 13, 2022

Peter Pavao Jr.

Peter Pavao Jr. 79, of Pāhoa, passed away at his home on January 13, 2022. Born in Hilo, he was the founder of Hawaiian Angels Motorcycle Club (“Honyota Volkswagon”), and “McGyver Man” of many trades and knowledge

Service to be announced at a later date.

He is survived by his wife, Dutchess Pavao of Pāhoa; sons, John (Brit) Halualani of Pāhoa, Pete (Ivory) Pavao IV of Waimea, Peter (Kim) Pavao III of Oʻahu, Derek (Melvin) Pavao of Oʻahu, Rich (Lani) Caetano of Oʻahu, and Wayne (Drea) Caetano of Oʻahu; daughters, Shantel (Jon) Perry-Pavao of Oʻahu, Lacey (Sage) Pavao-Skillman of Pāhoa, and Leona (Keenan Cardines) of Pāhoa; 28 grandchildren, and great-grandchildren.

Arrangements by Ballard Family Mortuary Hilo

Online condolences: www.ballardfamilymortuaries.com

Dannielle Eleneki

Nov. 4, 1964 – Jan. 12, 2022

July 7, 1928 – Jan. 10, 2022

Sept. 13, 1958 – Jan. 8, 2022

Wallette Kawaiaea

Wallette Kawaiaea, 63, of Hāna, Maui, passed away on Jan. 8, 2022, at home, surrounded by loved ones, under the care of Hospice Maui. She was born on Sept. 13, 1958, in Wailuku.

Visitation will be held from 6 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 27, 2022, at Ballard Family Mortuary; service will begin at 7:30 p.m.; final visitation will continue until 9 p.m.; cremation will follow. Services will be held on Saturday, Jan. 29, 2022, at St Mary Church in Hāna, from 8:30 a.m until 10 a.m., followed by mass at 10 a.m. Private burial will be held at a later date.

Due to covid19, the use of masks and social distancing practices are required.

Wallette was a Postal Clerk at Hāna Post Office. Wallette loved fishing and country music. She was a longtime supporter of Maui’s Rodeo Community and Maui Roping Club. She loved spending time with her mo’opuna and her ‘ohana.

She was predeceased by her parents, Tony & Barbara Bagio; and her daughter, Daphne Kawaiaea. She is survived by her beloved husband, Milton Kawaiaea, Jr.; her children, Daryl Kawaiaea, Derek Kawaiaea, Marianne Kawaiaea; siblings, Ivy Jean (Rob) Sanchez, Pauline (Kappy) Kalama, Anthony (Jeni) Bagio and; six grandchildren, Dylan Kawaiaea, Lilinoe Kawaiaea, Arianna Kawaiaea, Dalton Kanoe Kawaiaea, Kumaka Kawaiaea, Kamana’o Kawaiaea; three God children, Kapika Sanchez, Bobbi Lin Kalama, Alohilani Kapoi; and numerous nieces & nephews.

May 30, 1991 – Jan. 7, 2022

Feb. 5, 1925 – Jan. 6, 2022

June 8, 1943 – Jan. 5, 2022

Patrick Swain

March 4, 1966 – Jan. 5, 2022