Councilmember Kelly Takaya King

The applications deadline for the Maui County Youth Council has been extended to May 1, 2022.

Youth Council members will learn the county’s legislative process, develop rules for the Youth Council, solicit policy ideas from peers, draft policy proposals, defend and critique bills, meet in the Council Chamber and ultimately transmit approved Youth Council policy recommendations to the Maui County Council, said Maui County Councilmember Kelly Takaya King.

The inaugural Maui County Youth Council will accept programmatic recommendations from students, members of the Commission on Children and Youth, councilmembers and other interested community members regarding the structure and activities of the Youth Council, she said.

“The disruption caused by the recent surge in COVID-19 cases has impacted our community, youth-serving organizations, and young people,” said Youth Council advisor Axel Beers, an executive assistant to King. “After speaking with students and other stakeholders, we believe the best way to ensure a broad pool of applicants reflecting our community is to extend the application period.”

Individuals who have already submitted applications and those who submit applications before the May 1 deadline will be contacted and invited to participate in optional advisory Youth Council activities, such as recruitment, program design of the Youth Council and planning, Beers said.

Beers said applications for the Maui County Youth Council are available at https://tinyurl.com/MauiCountyYouthCouncil. Public and private school students in grades 9-12 are encouraged to apply, he said.

The Youth Council may accommodate schools and organizations seeking to meet student requirements for credit, senior projects or other related programs, Beers said. Organizations interested in collaborating with the Youth Council should email [email protected] or call 808-270-8018 for more information, he said.

Beers said students will meet in both virtual and in-person settings, while following COVID-19 protocols. Applications will be reviewed by the Commission on Children and Youth, and the final Youth Council cohort of students will be established by the County Council, he said

Applications should be submitted to [email protected] or Youth Council c/o Councilmember Kelly Takaya King, 200 S. High St., Wailuku, HI 96793. Applications will be a part of the public record and available for public review.