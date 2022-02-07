Maui News

WSL: Wildcard Moana Jones Wong Wins Women’s Billabong Pro Pipeline

February 7, 2022, 8:53 AM HST
2 Comments
Listen to this Article
3 minutesLoading Audio... Article will play after ad...
Playing in :00
A
A
A

Pictured: Moana Jones Wong (HAW) at the Billabong Pro Pipeline. Credit: © WSL / Bielmann

Moana Jones Wong (HAW) made surfing history over the weekend by winning the Billabong Pro Pipeline in a final against five-time World Champion Carissa Moore (HAW).

The first-ever full women’s event on the World Surf League Championship Tour took place at the iconic North Shore break.

“I can’t believe it, I’m just losing it right now,” Wong said. “This is the best moment of my life and I’m so baffled. I never thought I was ever going to accomplish this. Carissa Moore is my favorite surfer and my hero, I always wanted to have a Final at Pipeline with her.”

The 22-year-old local surfer that has committed her time to the Pipeline lineup has already proven herself at one of the most challenging waves in the world, and now has put the CT on alert with her performance in competition over the weekend. 

A five-time finalist on the Qualifying Series at Pipeline, she won the HIC Pipe Pro last December and stepped up her game against the world’s best athletes to claim her first CT win, according to the WSL. She is the first wildcard to do so since two-time World Champion Tyler Wright (AUS) in 2010 just up the road at Sunset Beach.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

In the Final, Wong picked up right where she left off with two back-to-back rides on Banzai Pipeline to post an early lead of 12 points, according to a WSL recap.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

As time ran out, Wong got a final opportunity when she started super deep, counter-peak on a left, and got a clean exit for a 7.67 (out of a possible 10) and a victory lap on home turf as Moore congratulated her opponent. Now sitting as World No. 1, Wong will also receive a wildcard slot into the next stop on the 2022 Championship Tour, the Hurley Pro Sunset Beach, which opens next week.

Now a two-time runner-up at Pipeline, Moore added another result on her resume to kick-start her defending campaign on the 2022 CT. Moore was humbled by the performance of her young opponent and gracious in defeat.

“I feel like I’m constantly learning,” Moore told the WSL. “Today was a little bit outside of my comfort zone, there was a lot of water moving and for me, it was just about putting in some more time with only another surfer out. Congratulations Moana, there’s no one more deserving, she’s put in years and years out here and you could tell she did a great job.”

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Billabong Pro Pipeline Women’s Final Results: 

1 – Moana Jones Wong (HAW) 14.34
2 – Carissa Moore (HAW) 3.73

Billabong Pro Pipeline Women’s Semifinals Results: 

HEAT 1: Moana Jones Wong (HAW) 14.00 def. Tyler Wright (AUS) 9.76
HEAT 2: Carissa Moore (HAW) 7.84 def. Lakey Peterson (USA) 1.26

The 2022 Championship Tour Continues in Hawaiʻi

The holding period for the Hurley Pro Sunset Beach presented by SHISEIDO, the second stop of the 2022 Championship Tour, runs from Feb. 11 to 23, 2022. The competition will be broadcast LIVE on WorldSurfLeague.com.

Make the most of your Maui vacation with these top-rated activities: Maui Top 20: Maui Visitor & Tourism Information
E-Mail Newsletters Receive daily or weekly updates via e-mail. Subscribe Now
News Alerts Breaking news alerts on your mobile device. Get the App

Comments

This comments section is a public community forum for the purpose of free expression. Although Maui Now encourages respectful communication only, some content may be considered offensive. Please view at your own discretion. View Comments (2)
Trending Now
1Missing Maui man: his vehicle and dog were found unattended at Nākālele Point 211-time World Champion Kelly Slater Wins Billabong Pro Pipeline 3Council mulls report outlining ways to manage tourism on Maui 4Feb. 6, 2022 COVID-19 update: 4 deaths and 916 new infections in Hawaiʻi 5Turo and rental car companies compete on prices and policy 6Researchers capture first snapshot of dissolved chemicals floating among coral reefs