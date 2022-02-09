Maui Discussion
Make the most of your Maui vacation with these top-rated activities: Maui Top 20: Maui Visitor & Tourism Information
Maui Now Seeks Reader Input for Survey: Booster Shot Requirements, Cruise Ships, Staff Shortages, Rising Costs
February 9, 2022, 8:00 PM HST
* Updated February 8, 4:53 PM
* Updated February 8, 4:53 PM
A
A
A
Maui Now is conducting a survey focused on understanding the opinions and attitudes of its readers about booster shot requirements, cruise ships, staff shortages, and rising costs.
The survey will run for seven days and can be completed here: https://survey.hubhawaii.com/s/e1l2w8x2g1q2c
Survey results will be announced on the last week of February 2022.
NOTE: This is not a scientific survey, the results only reflect the opinions of survey respondents.
Comments
This comments section is a public community forum for the purpose of free expression. Although Maui Now encourages respectful communication only, some content may be considered offensive. Please view at your own discretion. View Comments (18)
Trending Now
1Land trust asks security guard to go in Hāwea Point Cliff House controversy 2Update: Honoapiʻilani Highway accident at Bypass cleared, Road is now OPEN 3FBI: fentanyl distribution in recent case tied to drug trafficking organization on Maui 4Former Maui senator and Oʻahu lawmaker accused of taking bribes involving cesspool legislation 5Ige: Boosters won’t be added to Safe Travels Hawaiʻi; Indoor mask mandate continues 6Maui police report recruit illness during academy