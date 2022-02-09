VC: Wendy Osher (2.9.22)

Maui police arrested two individuals and recovered a wide range of drugs worth an estimated $122,000 in street value, Maui Police Chief John Pelletier announced today.

The recovery on Feb. 8, 2022, was the result of an investigation initiated based on a tip received by a School Resource Officer. Officers with the Crime Reduction Unit, with the assistance of School Resource Officers and Lahaina Patrol Officers, executed a search warrant on a suspect, his vehicle and residence.

The drugs recovered included: marijuana, marijuana concentrates, marijuana seeds, marijuana edibles, processed marijuna, cocaine, marijuana cigarettes, LSD tablets, psilocybin (mushrooms), Adderall, and Alprazolam pills.

In addition to the drugs, police also recovered a stolen .44 caliber revolver pistol and more than $14,000 in US currency.

Police arrested a 22-year-old man and a 20-year-old woman, both residents of Honokōwai. Charges were pending at last report. Among the charges being considered are first degree promotion of a dangerous drug, and promotion of a controlled substance in, on, or near a school.















ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

“We’re actually here today to talk about our top priority, which is preventing, reducing and disrupting crime–specifically violent crime,” said Chief Pelletier. “We received information just a few days ago that there was an individual who was targeting our community–specifically our children–and this agency will not allow that to take place.”

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

“We coordinated with our resources and our SRO (School Resource Officers), our patrol officers… in order to disrupt this operation from moving forward,” said Chief Pelletier.

Supervisory case agent, Sgt. Aaron Souza with the department’s Crime Reduction Unit served as the leader of crew for the investigation. “Last week we received information that indicated that suspects were selling illegal narcotics to minors in the Lahaina area,” said Sgt. Souza. He said search warrants were executed and the items mentioned above were seized. “We are going to coordinate and consult with our Prosecutor’s Office for all of the appropriate charges,” said Sgt. Souza.

“I think this illustrates how effective we can be as an agency when we target violent crime and we go after those who would prey on the most precious resource this community and every community has, which is our children,” said Chief Pelletier.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

“Earlier today, there was a pursuit that resulted in an accident in the Lahaina area. The individuals that were responsible for that were actually wanted for violent crimes, as well as for several theft crimes,” said Chief Pelletier noted.

“We are coordinating with our local and federal partners to make sure that those that would attack our youth, are prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law. You need to be very uncomfortable coming to Maui County and trying to harm this community. Make no mistake about that. I appreciate so much, the incredible work that’s being done each and every day,” he said.