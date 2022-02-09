Maui Surf Forecast for February 09, 2022
HIGH SURF ADVISORY FOR NORTH FACING SHORES
|Shores
|Today
|Thursday
|Surf
|Surf
|AM
|PM
|AM
|PM
|North Facing
|12-16
|12-16
|8-12
|8-12
|West Facing
|5-7
|5-7
|4-6
|4-6
|South Facing
|2-4
|2-4
|2-4
|2-4
|East Facing
|2-4
|2-4
|2-4
|2-4
|Weather
|Mostly sunny. Isolated showers.
|High Temperature
|In the lower 80s.
|Winds
|East winds around 10 mph.
|
|Sunrise
|6:59 AM HST.
|Sunset
|6:21 PM HST.
|Weather
|Mostly clear. Isolated showers.
|Low Temperature
|In the lower 60s.
|Winds
|South winds around 10 mph.
|
|Weather
|Mostly sunny. Isolated showers.
|High Temperature
|In the lower 80s.
|Winds
|North winds around 10 mph.
|
|Sunrise
|6:58 AM HST.
|Sunset
|6:22 PM HST.
Swell Summary
A moderate west northwest swell will fill in through today and a High Surf Advisory remains in effect for exposed north and west- facing shores of the smaller islands through this afternoon. This swell will slowly subside Thursday through Friday. Very small, longer period background swell will keep south shore surf seasonably low for the next few days. Larger south swells could reach the state by early next week. Weak trades will keep east shore wave chop small through the weekend.
NORTH SHORE
am pm
Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.
Conditions: Semi clean/sideshore texture and current in the morning with ESE winds 15-20mph. Sideshore/choppy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the E.
SOUTH SHORE
am pm
Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.
Conditions: Glassy with N winds less than 5mph in the morning shifting WNW for the afternoon.
WEST SIDE
am pm
Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.
Conditions: Clean with E winds 10-15mph in the morning increasing to 15-20mph in the afternoon.
Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov and SwellInfo.com