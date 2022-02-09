Shores Today Thursday Surf Surf AM PM AM PM North Facing 12-16 12-16 8-12 8-12 West Facing 5-7 5-7 4-6 4-6 South Facing 2-4 2-4 2-4 2-4 East Facing 2-4 2-4 2-4 2-4

TODAY Weather Mostly sunny. Isolated showers. High Temperature In the lower 80s. Winds East winds around 10 mph. Tides Kahului Low 0.2 feet 03:00 PM HST. Sunrise 6:59 AM HST. Sunset 6:21 PM HST.

TONIGHT Weather Mostly clear. Isolated showers. Low Temperature In the lower 60s. Winds South winds around 10 mph. Tides Kahului High 1.8 feet 12:24 AM HST.

THURSDAY Weather Mostly sunny. Isolated showers. High Temperature In the lower 80s. Winds North winds around 10 mph. Tides Kahului Low 0.1 feet 04:20 PM HST. Sunrise 6:58 AM HST. Sunset 6:22 PM HST.

Swell Summary

A moderate west northwest swell will fill in through today and a High Surf Advisory remains in effect for exposed north and west- facing shores of the smaller islands through this afternoon. This swell will slowly subside Thursday through Friday. Very small, longer period background swell will keep south shore surf seasonably low for the next few days. Larger south swells could reach the state by early next week. Weak trades will keep east shore wave chop small through the weekend.

NORTH SHORE

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Semi clean/sideshore texture and current in the morning with ESE winds 15-20mph. Sideshore/choppy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the E.

SOUTH SHORE

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Glassy with N winds less than 5mph in the morning shifting WNW for the afternoon.

WEST SIDE

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Clean with E winds 10-15mph in the morning increasing to 15-20mph in the afternoon.