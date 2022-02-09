Maui Surf

Maui Surf Forecast for February 09, 2022

February 9, 2022, 6:00 AM HST
Photo Credit: Cassandra Hastu

HIGH SURF ADVISORY FOR NORTH FACING SHORES










Shores
Today
Thursday




Surf

Surf




AM
PM
AM
PM 




North Facing
12-16
12-16
8-12
8-12 




West Facing
5-7
5-7
4-6
4-6 




South Facing
2-4
2-4
2-4
2-4 




East Facing
2-4
2-4
2-4
2-4 







TODAY







Weather
Mostly sunny. Isolated showers. 




High Temperature
In the lower 80s. 




Winds
East winds around 10 mph. 











Tides




   Kahului
Low 0.2 feet 03:00 PM HST. 











Sunrise
6:59 AM HST. 




Sunset
6:21 PM HST.









TONIGHT







Weather
Mostly clear. Isolated showers. 




Low Temperature
In the lower 60s. 




Winds
South winds around 10 mph. 











Tides




   Kahului
High 1.8 feet 12:24 AM HST.
















THURSDAY







Weather
Mostly sunny. Isolated showers. 




High Temperature
In the lower 80s. 




Winds
North winds around 10 mph. 











Tides




   Kahului
Low 0.1 feet 04:20 PM HST. 











Sunrise
6:58 AM HST. 




Sunset
6:22 PM HST.









Swell Summary




A moderate west northwest swell will fill in through today and a High Surf Advisory remains in effect for exposed north and west- facing shores of the smaller islands through this afternoon. This swell will slowly subside Thursday through Friday. Very small, longer period background swell will keep south shore surf seasonably low for the next few days. Larger south swells could reach the state by early next week. Weak trades will keep east shore wave chop small through the weekend. 




NORTH SHORE 



				  am        pm  


				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.


				  Conditions: Semi clean/sideshore texture and current in the morning with ESE winds 15-20mph. Sideshore/choppy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the E. 


SOUTH SHORE 



				  am        pm  


				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Glassy with N winds less than 5mph in the morning shifting WNW for the afternoon. 


WEST SIDE 



				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Clean with E winds 10-15mph in the morning increasing to 15-20mph in the afternoon. 




