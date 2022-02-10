Mayor Michael Victorino is asking the Maui County Council to support his proposal to enter into a public-private partnership agreement between the County of Maui and the developers of Waikapū Country Town.

The agreement would add up to 213 additional residential workforce housing units in exchange for the developer’s required contribution toward a needed wastewater treatment plant and other traffic improvements, including the extension of Waiʻale Road.

Mayor Victorino and Maui’s state legislators have also been in discussion with the developers on increasing the size of the school site to accommodate an elementary school and an intermediate school in Waikapū Country Town.

“It’s time for government to return to its obligation to build infrastructure and enable developers to build homes,” said Mayor Victorino said in a press release update. “My administration is prepared to build the needed wastewater treatment plant and to obtain State money to help fund the Waiʻale Road extension. If, and when, federal infrastructure money becomes available, we will pursue those funds as well. This is a win-win solution for all concerned and an important step toward addressing our urgent residential housing shortage.”

Mayor Victorino has been working with state legislators for the state’s help in funding a portion of required infrastructure improvements.

The Maui County Council approved plans for Waikapū Country Town in September of 2019. It is the County’s largest planned residential housing development in decades. Original plans called for 1,146 market-priced units and 287 residential workforce housing units, with the potential for 146 ʻohana units. If approved, Mayor Victorino’s proposal will increase the total number of residential workforce housing units to 500.

Waikapū Country Town will also encompass 200,000 sq. ft. of commercial space, 82 acres of parks and open space, 8 miles of sidewalks, paths and trails, 12 acres for a new elementary school and 910 acres of agricultural preserve land.

The development partners are Waikapū Properties, LLC; MTP Land Partners, LLC; and Waiʻale 905 Partners, LLC.