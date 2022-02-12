Maui Wailuku Police Station. PC: 12.15.21 by Wendy Osher

The Maui Police Department would like to caution the public to look out for emails, phone calls, or texts from individuals claiming to represent a business or government entity that solicits purchases of gift cards or requests money via a wire/app transfer.

“Please be wary of these scams. A legitimate organization would not seek payment for a service or penalty fee with a gift card or cash,” Maui police said in a department press release.

The most recent reported ongoing scam is spoof callers claiming to be a Maui Police Department representative. The caller tells call recipients that there is a warrant or some other legal sanction pending against them.

“These calls purposely spoof real phone numbers of government agencies, such as the Maui Police Department, to deceive the call recipient into believing the calls are authentic. The callers will engage in these types of scam calls as a way to obtain personal identification information to perpetrate identity theft or to gain financial information to commit fraud and theft, or a combination of both,” police said.

Police say no law enforcement or other government agency will attempt to “clear up” warrants or other legal sanctions over the phone, nor will they ever request your financial information to do so over the phone.

Maui police provided the following tips to keep in mind: