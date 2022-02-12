The Maui County Department of Housing and Human Concerns, Volunteer Center, is partnering with Miller Media Management to host a free online workshop for local nonprofits to explore ways to promote volunteer opportunities using social media.

“Five Simple Ways to Promote Volunteer Opportunities Using Social Media” will be held from 9 to 11 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 24. To register for the interactive and informative workshop, go to http://bit.ly/HandsOnMaui-social

Organizers say promoting volunteer opportunities looks different in 2022. Social marketing is now a key strategy to recruit, retain, and recognize volunteers. How can nonprofits use tools like Facebook, Instagram, and YouTube to get more volunteers and maximize impact? This training teaches simple strategies to get volunteer opportunities noticed on social media.

“The benefits of social media go beyond likes, shares, and followers. They result in actionable changes like more volunteers and donors,” said Danielle Miller, owner of Miller Media Management.

In this virtual training, attendees will learn which social media platforms make the biggest impact, how to create content that makes people take notice, which weekly activities to prioritize, and where to find resources and help.

Danielle Miller was an EdVenture Instructor at UH-Maui College. She has been a speaker at WedTech, the Savvy Experience and ACM West. Her articles and presentations have been mentioned by Hubspot, Social Media Today, and Social Media Examiner.

The County of Maui Volunteer Center leads, connects and mobilizes volunteers and volunteer agencies to contribute to a better life on Maui.



For more information, contact Wendy Stebbins, Volunteer Center Coordinator, at 808-270-7150.