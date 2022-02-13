Maui Business

Bank of Hawaii surprises customer with Grand Prize of 1 million HawaiianMiles

February 13, 2022, 8:35 AM HST
In a surprise event at its Kapolei Banking Center on Saturday, Feb. 12, Bank of Hawaiʻi awarded customer Venise Faaita with the grand prize of 1 million HawaiianMiles, concluding its 5 Million HawaiianMiles Giveaway.

In an effort to bring hope and encouragement to the community, Bank of Hawaiʻi, the exclusive local bank of HawaiianMiles, launched its 5 Million HawaiianMiles Giveaway in September 2021. As part of the promotion, BOH awarded 100,000 HawaiianMiles to 10 winners each month who used their contactless debit cards through Dec. 31, 2021. 

Bank of Hawaiʻi’s 5 Million HawaiianMiles Giveaway culminated with yesterdayʻs surprise announcement, where Chairman, President and CEO Peter Ho awarded the 1 million HawaiianMiles to Faaita in a small, private event.

“We’re thrilled to award Venise with the grand prize of 1 million HawaiianMiles today,” said Ho. “With everyone going through so much these last two years, Bank of Hawaiʻi wanted to give our customers something to look forward to. Being able to reunite families or help people travel to the mainland for necessary medical treatments made this giveaway all the more meaningful for us.”

In addition to its monthly giveaway, the bank also launched its weekly Hidden Hawaii Giveaway on Nov. 1, 2021 on Instagram to give the community additional opportunities to win 25,000 HawaiianMiles each week for nine weeks.

Beginning every Monday, a part of an image of a local landmark was revealed each day through Wednesday. Individuals who correctly guessed the location were entered to win, and the winner of the random drawing was announced each Friday. Nine winners were awarded 25,000 HawaiianMiles each for a total of 225,000 HawaiianMiles.

In total, Bank of Hawaiʻi, collectively awarded 50 winners a grand total of 5,225,000 HawaiianMiles during its 5 Million HawaiianMiles Giveaway.

