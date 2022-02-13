MEO Youth Services volunteered at a Christmas Eve meal distribution at Waiola Church in Lahaina. Youths held up signs with holiday and anti-drunken driving messages. Youth Services will be taking its alcohol, drugs, bullying and suicide prevention program to Moloka‘i with a grant from the Nuestro Futuro Foundation. PC: Maui Economic Opportunity

Maui Economic Opportunity brings its tobacco, alcohol, drugs, bullying and suicide prevention program to high school and intermediate kids on Moloka‘i.

Kāohi mirrors MEO Youth Services’ evidence-based prevention curriculum on Maui, and is expected to get underway soon when a program coordinator is on board.

Kāohi is funded by a $100,000 grant from the Ha‘ikū-based Nuestro Futuro Foundation, which supports addiction recovery, education, animal welfare and community building. Since 2009, Nuestro Futuro Foundation has donated more than $3 million to Maui nonprofit organizations.

“Nuestro Futuro is honored to partner with MEO in support of this important program for youth on Moloka‘i,” said Abigail Perrin, Executive Director of Nuestro Futuro Foundation.

“There is a definite need for youth tobacco, alcohol and substance abuse prevention on Moloka‘i, and we are so thankful for the Nuestro Futuro Foundation grant, which allows us to extend the reach of our Youth Services programs,” said MEO CEO Debbie Cabebe. “We work with youths and families to reduce and delay the use of tobacco, drugs and alcohol while imparting leadership, career-building and life skills.”

Kāohi will offer in- and out-of-school activities and will target 100 youth on Molokaʻi who are 11-18 years old. Out-of-school activities will include peer leadership, college/career development, youth-driven activities, parent involvement, community activism and volunteerism, and cultural activities.

For information about Kāohi and other Youth Services programs, call 808-243-4309.