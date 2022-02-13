Maui News

MEO to start drug, suicide, bullying prevention with youth on Molokaʻi

February 13, 2022, 11:21 AM HST
* Updated February 13, 8:10 AM
Listen to this Article
1 minuteLoading Audio... Article will play after ad...
Playing in :00
A
A
A

MEO Youth Services volunteered at a Christmas Eve meal distribution at Waiola Church in Lahaina. Youths held up signs with holiday and anti-drunken driving messages. Youth Services will be taking its alcohol, drugs, bullying and suicide prevention program to Moloka‘i with a grant from the Nuestro Futuro Foundation. PC: Maui Economic Opportunity

Maui Economic Opportunity brings its tobacco, alcohol, drugs, bullying and suicide prevention program to high school and intermediate kids on Moloka‘i.

Kāohi mirrors MEO Youth Services’ evidence-based prevention curriculum on Maui, and is expected to get underway soon when a program coordinator is on board.

Kāohi is funded by a $100,000 grant from the Ha‘ikū-based Nuestro Futuro Foundation, which supports addiction recovery, education, animal welfare and community building. Since 2009, Nuestro Futuro Foundation has donated more than $3 million to Maui nonprofit organizations.

“Nuestro Futuro is honored to partner with MEO in support of this important program for youth on Moloka‘i,” said Abigail Perrin, Executive Director of Nuestro Futuro Foundation.

“There is a definite need for youth tobacco, alcohol and substance abuse prevention on Moloka‘i, and we are so thankful for the Nuestro Futuro Foundation grant, which allows us to extend the reach of our Youth Services programs,” said MEO CEO Debbie Cabebe. “We work with youths and families to reduce and delay the use of tobacco, drugs and alcohol while imparting leadership, career-building and life skills.”

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Kāohi will offer in- and out-of-school activities and will target 100 youth on Molokaʻi who are 11-18 years old. Out-of-school activities will include peer leadership, college/career development, youth-driven activities, parent involvement, community activism and volunteerism, and cultural activities.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

For information about Kāohi and other Youth Services programs, call 808-243-4309.

Make the most of your Maui vacation with these top-rated activities: Maui Top 20: Maui Visitor & Tourism Information
E-Mail Newsletters Receive daily or weekly updates via e-mail. Subscribe Now
News Alerts Breaking news alerts on your mobile device. Get the App

Comments

This comments section is a public community forum for the purpose of free expression. Although Maui Now encourages respectful communication only, some content may be considered offensive. Please view at your own discretion. View Comments
Trending Now
1Maui police retirees, others oppose proposed 29% pay hike for new chief 2Maui Veterans Highway now OPEN 3Feb. 12, 2022 COVID-19 update: 11 deaths, 740 new infections in Hawaiʻi 4New local gem on Maui’s north shore, The Boba Bar, bursts with flavor, fun 5Deadly motorcycle crash on Maui Veterans Highway claims life of Wailuku man 6What’s happening at the 16th annual Whale Tales event on Maui?