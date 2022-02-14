Timed to coincide with annual Valentine’s Day celebrations, The Salvation Army today launched “Love Beyond,” a new campaign designed to highlight the agency’s year round social service outreach efforts.

Love Beyond is an invitation for the community to join The Salvation Army in helping suffering humanity and a reminder to love others beyond all else without discrimination. It’s based on the scripture, “Above all, love,” from 1 Peter 4:8.

“Many associate The Salvation Army with Red Kettles at Christmas…and that’s a great thing,” said Major Phil Lum, Divisional Leader of The Salvation Army Hawaiian & Pacific Islands. “Yet, few know the role we play all year long in helping those who are lost, hungry and hurting. The Love Beyond campaign highlights our efforts beyond kettles and encourages public support of The Salvation Army with monetary donations and volunteer efforts so that we may continue to provide services every day of the year.”

Love Beyond will run throughout the year and will be highlighted across all of The Salvation Army’s communication channels. As an example, Love Beyond Hunger will illustrate how The Salvation Army’s services are more than just providing meals. And, Love Beyond Addiction will highlight The Salvation Army’s commitment to support those in their recovery and rebuilding their lives.

For more information, to make monetary donations, and to review volunteer opportunities, visit LoveBeyondHi.org.