WATCH: Attorney Shannon Sheldon shares her thoughts about Hawaiʻi’s housing crisis and outmigration of residents to the mainland
Attorney Shannon Sheldon shares her thoughts about the housing crisis and the outmigration of talent and long-time residents from Hawai’i to the mainland.
At the Imua Discovery Garden, attorney Sheldon sits down for an interview with Jack Dugan, Pacific Media Group’s COO and Maui Now’s digital director, answering questions about her new role as President of the Hawai’i State Bar Association and sharing possible solutions to the top issues concerning Hawai’i.
