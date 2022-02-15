In 2019, Habitat for Humanity Maui presented its Homeownership Education and Financial Literary program in person and has since switched to a virtual platform during the pandemic. The program recently received a $9,000 grant from Hawaiian Electric.

Provided through the Hawaiian Electric Industries Charitable Foundation, the grant supports the nonprofit’s Homeownership Education and Financial Literary program where participants are counseled on credit scores, loan applications, budgeting, and saving through energy efficiency.

Habitat Maui has offered its financial literacy education and homeownership counseling services since 2003 and sees approximately 120 participants graduate from the program annually. It is an official US Department of Housing & Urban Development counseling agency.

“Mahalo to Hawaiian Electric for supporting effective financial literacy to help ready more Maui residents to have homes of their own,” said Sherri Dodson, executive director for Habitat for Humanity Maui. “Everyone should have access to improved housing, and we accomplish this by helping participants develop realistic, workable, personal action plans to stabilize their long-term financial situation and ultimately become homeowners.”

Typically separated into two four-hour courses, the program has continued virtually during the pandemic. The HEICF grant will support the program’s operational expenses, staff training, and contract services for a professional housing counselor.

“Thanks to organizations like Habitat Maui our communities are stronger through their dedicated advocacy of equal opportunities for homeownership,” said Mahina Martin, Hawaiian Electric director of community affairs and government relations. “We’re honored to be able to support their educational efforts in fostering empowered and informed homeowners on Maui.”