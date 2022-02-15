Maui News

Maui Food Bank benefits from generous ʻOhana Fuels donation

February 15, 2022, 8:58 AM HST
* Updated February 15, 9:00 AM
Kimo Haynes-Pres. Hawaii Petroleum, Keith Wright-MFB, Steve Wetter-Sr. VP Hawaiʻi Petroleum, Anstin Rodrigues-Sr. Acct. Manager Hawaiʻi Petroleum

Maui Food Bank was the most recent beneficiary of the ʻOhana Fuels “Fuel up. Do Good,” Community Giving Program.

ʻOhana Fuels partners with nonprofit organizations that serve local community needs, and donates a portion of every gallon of gasoline purchased at their stations in that community.

The total donation given to Maui Food Bank from ʻOhana Fuels will provide over 20,000 meals to people who are at risk of going hungry.

Maui Food Bank is Maui County’s primary safety net for those who are food insecure. The food bank serves over 12,000 people a month who need hunger relief. “Mahalo to ʻOhana Fuels for the generosity they have extended to Maui Food Bank and for their commitment to helping the hungry in our island ʻOhana,” said Marlene Rice, Development Director of Maui Food Bank.

“At ʻOhana Fuels, we are proud to support local nonprofit organizations through our “Fuel up. Do good,” Community Giving Program,” said Kimo Haynes, President of Hawaiʻi Petroleum. “We value the exceptional work these nonprofits do to help local residents, and we look forward to supporting our communities through our Fuel up. Do Good.” Program.

