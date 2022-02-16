Shores Today Thursday Surf Surf AM PM AM PM North Facing 16-22 16-22 10-15 10-14 West Facing 3-5 3-5 2-4 2-4 South Facing 3-5 3-5 3-5 2-4 East Facing 3-5 3-5 2-4 2-4

TODAY Weather Partly sunny. Showers likely and a

slight chance of thunderstorms. High Temperature In the upper 70s. Winds East winds around 10 mph. Tides Kahului Low 0.5 feet 09:25 AM HST. High 1.4 feet 02:21 PM HST. Sunrise 6:55 AM HST. Sunset 6:25 PM HST.

TONIGHT Weather Mostly cloudy. Showers likely and a

slight chance of thunderstorms. Low Temperature In the lower 60s. Winds East winds around 10 mph. Tides Kahului Low -0.4 feet 08:28 PM HST. High 2.4 feet 03:27 AM HST.

THURSDAY Weather Partly sunny. Showers likely and a

slight chance of thunderstorms. High Temperature In the upper 70s. Winds East winds 10 to 15 mph. Tides Kahului Low 0.4 feet 09:47 AM HST. High 1.5 feet 02:57 PM HST. Sunrise 6:54 AM HST. Sunset 6:25 PM HST.

Swell Summary

The current large west-northwest swell will likely generate elevated surf along exposed north and west facing shores through early Thursday morning. This swell will gradually lower from Thursday through early Friday. A new northwest swell is forecast to arrive Friday night, with resulting surf peaking below the High Surf Advisory thresholds along north and west facing shores on Saturday. This northwest swell will gradually lower from Saturday night into early next week. An out of season south swell will keep surf along south facing shores well above our typical wintertime flat conditions. This south swell will eventually lower from Thursday night through Friday, with surf returning to more typical background conditions along south facing shores from this weekend into early next week. Expect modest surf along east facing shores into this weekend.

NORTH SHORE

am pm

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Surf: Knee to waist high NE short period wind swell with occasional stomach high sets.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Conditions: Sideshore texture/chop with E winds 10-15mph in the morning increasing to 15-20mph in the afternoon.

SOUTH SHORE

am pm

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Clean in the morning with NNE winds less than 5mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting WSW 5-10mph.

WEST SIDE

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Clean with E winds 10-15mph in the morning increasing to 15-20mph in the afternoon.