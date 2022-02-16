Maui Surf

Maui Surf Forecast for February 16, 2022

February 16, 2022, 6:00 AM HST
no slideshow

Photo Credit: Todd Melton

HIGH SURF ADVISORY FOR NORTH FACING SHORES










Shores
Today
Thursday




Surf

Surf




AM
PM
AM
PM 




North Facing
16-22
16-22
10-15
10-14 




West Facing
3-5
3-5
2-4
2-4 




South Facing
3-5
3-5
3-5
2-4 




East Facing
3-5
3-5
2-4
2-4 







TODAY







Weather
Partly sunny. Showers likely and a

                            slight chance of thunderstorms. 		




High Temperature
In the upper 70s. 




Winds
East winds around 10 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
Low 0.5 feet 09:25 AM HST.




High 1.4 feet 02:21 PM HST.











Sunrise
6:55 AM HST. 




Sunset
6:25 PM HST.









TONIGHT







Weather
Mostly cloudy. Showers likely and a

                            slight chance of thunderstorms. 		




Low Temperature
In the lower 60s. 




Winds
East winds around 10 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
Low -0.4 feet 08:28 PM HST.




High 2.4 feet 03:27 AM HST.
















THURSDAY







Weather
Partly sunny. Showers likely and a

                            slight chance of thunderstorms. 		




High Temperature
In the upper 70s. 




Winds
East winds 10 to 15 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
Low 0.4 feet 09:47 AM HST.




High 1.5 feet 02:57 PM HST.











Sunrise
6:54 AM HST. 




Sunset
6:25 PM HST.









Swell Summary




The current large west-northwest swell will likely generate elevated surf along exposed north and west facing shores through early Thursday morning. This swell will gradually lower from Thursday through early Friday. A new northwest swell is forecast to arrive Friday night, with resulting surf peaking below the High Surf Advisory thresholds along north and west facing shores on Saturday. This northwest swell will gradually lower from Saturday night into early next week. An out of season south swell will keep surf along south facing shores well above our typical wintertime flat conditions. This south swell will eventually lower from Thursday night through Friday, with surf returning to more typical background conditions along south facing shores from this weekend into early next week. Expect modest surf along east facing shores into this weekend. 




NORTH SHORE 



				  am        pm  


				  Surf: Knee to waist high NE short period wind swell with occasional stomach high sets.


				  Conditions: Sideshore texture/chop with E winds 10-15mph in the morning increasing to 15-20mph in the afternoon. 


SOUTH SHORE 



				  am        pm  


				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Clean in the morning with NNE winds less than 5mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting WSW 5-10mph. 


WEST SIDE 



				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Clean with E winds 10-15mph in the morning increasing to 15-20mph in the afternoon. 




