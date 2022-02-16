Fiji quake location (2.16.22) PC: USGS

There is no tsunami threat to Hawaiʻi after a preliminary 6.6 magnitude earthquake reported at 10:21 a.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 16, 2022, South of the Fiji Islands.

The Pacific Tsunami Warning Center reports that based on all available data, a destructive Pacific-wide tsunami is not expected, and there is no tsunami threat to Hawaiʻi from this quake.

The USGS reports the quake was located at a depth of 528.1 km in proximity to the following nearby cities: