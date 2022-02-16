Maui News
Make the most of your Maui vacation with these top-rated activities: Maui Top 20: Maui Visitor & Tourism Information
No tsunami threat to Hawaiʻi after 6.6 Fiji earthquake
A
A
A
There is no tsunami threat to Hawaiʻi after a preliminary 6.6 magnitude earthquake reported at 10:21 a.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 16, 2022, South of the Fiji Islands.
The Pacific Tsunami Warning Center reports that based on all available data, a destructive Pacific-wide tsunami is not expected, and there is no tsunami threat to Hawaiʻi from this quake.
The USGS reports the quake was located at a depth of 528.1 km in proximity to the following nearby cities:
- Haveluloto, Tongatapu, Tonga 340 miles ENE
- Nuku‘alofa, Tongatapu, Tonga 341.1 miles ENE
- ‘Ohonua, ʻEua, Tonga 347.8 miles ENE
- Suva, Central, Fiji 409 miles NNW
- Nadi, Western, Fiji 454.3 miles NNW
Comments
This comments section is a public community forum for the purpose of free expression. Although Maui Now encourages respectful communication only, some content may be considered offensive. Please view at your own discretion. View Comments
Trending Now
1Update/Road OPEN: Maui Veterans Highway, southbound 2New Raw Elements dispensers installed on Maui ahead of non-mineral sunscreen ban 3WATCH: Attorney Shannon Sheldon shares her thoughts about Hawaiʻi’s housing crisis and outmigration of residents to the mainland 4Entangled mother humpback freed off Maui, improving survival chances for her and calf 5Red-light enforcement cameras could be coming to Maui 6Slow down! Whales are in town: New boat speed recommendations around humpbacks