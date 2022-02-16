Maui News

Photo Courtesy: Southwest Airlines

Southwest Airlines launched a special sale with one-way fares of $79 from Maui to several cities in California, including Long Beach and San Diego.

Travel must take place between March 8 and May 18, 2022, and be purchased by 7:59 p.m. today, Feb. 16.

The airline also has $79 one-way tickets from the Big Island to California cities, and $29 one-way tickets between California cities.

Seats and days are limited. Fares may vary by destination, flight and day of the week, and the special fares will not be available on some flights that operate during very busy travel times and holiday periods. Travel is available for one-way Wanna Get Away® fares. 

To check out the sale, go to Southwest.com.

