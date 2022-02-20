Governor David Ige announced the release of $364,445,224 for Capital Improvement Projects that will be administered by various state departments. These funds were released in November and December of 2021, and January of 2022.

“Despite setbacks resulting from the pandemic, I remain committed to improving the well-being and quality of life for all Hawaiʻi’s residents. Through these projects, we continue to improve and upgrade our healthcare system’s readiness, deliver more affordable housing units, and expand the University of Hawaiʻi System facilities to diversify our workforce and educate our leaders of tomorrow,” said Gov. Ige.

On Maui, the funding includes $9,850,000 for the Kāʻanapali Beach Restoration and Berm Enhancement project to restore the beach and raise the elevation of the sand berm at Kāʻanapali. There was also $2,800,000 released in December 2021 for Watershed Protection and Ungulate Fencing. The funds will go towards for new watershed protection and ungulate fence units to exclude axis deer from priority areas on Maui. In November 2021, $14,000,000 was released to finance design and construction for Hāna Highway improvements from Huelo to Hāna on Maui.

A list of projects funded by CIPs released in January can be found here.











A list of projects funded by CIPs released in December can be found here:

$2.8M was released for Watershed Protection and Ungulate Fencing for Maui in December 2021. The funds will go towards for new watershed protection and ungulate fence units to exclude axis deer from priority areas on Maui. Photo: Moloka‘i axis deer problem. (Dec. 9, 2021) PC: DLNR Hawaiʻi



































A list of projects funded by CIPs released in November can be found here:

In November 2021, $14M was released to finance design and construction for Hāna Highway improvements from Huelo to Hāna on Maui. Hāna Highway. PC: Wendy Osher (1.30.22)