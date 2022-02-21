Maui News

Hāna residential scrap metals recycling event set for March 3-5, 2022

February 21, 2022, 4:08 PM HST
* Updated February 21, 9:53 AM
A Hāna residential scrap metals recycling event is set for 8 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. March 3-5 at the Hāna Landfill.

The Maui County Department of Environmental Management notes that the event is “first-come, first-served.” No appointments are necessary. Drop offs from residents will be accepted; no business drop offs will be allowed.

Space is limited. So, if daily capacities are reached, the event will close for that day and reopen the next morning. Residents are asked to drop off only loose scrap metals and appliances not containing refrigerants. These include washers, dryers, dishwashers, ranges/stoves and water heaters.

Any items containing refrigerants (Freon), such as refrigerators, freezers, water coolers or air conditioning units will not be accepted at this event. Other items that will not be accepted include tires, auto batteries, propane tanks and electronics.

Health and safety measures to limit the spread of COVID-19 will be in place during the event. All participants will be required to wear a face mask and stay within their vehicles to promote social distancing. Event staff will check residents in and unload all items.

Another event for collection of scrap metals and other items, including refrigerant appliances, will be scheduled in June.

For more information, please call the County Abandoned Vehicles & Metals Hotline at 808-270-6102.

