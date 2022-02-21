The state Department of Transportation is working on several road projects that will result in lane closures through Feb. 25, 2022.

Lane closure schedules may change at any time without further notice. All projects are weather permitting.

There will be no daytime roadwork scheduled on Monday, Feb. 21, in observance of Presidents Day, unless permitted.

Below is a list of road closures slated for this week:

— Honoapiʻilani Highway (Route 30) —

Wailuku: Shoulder closure on Honoapiʻilani Highway (Route 30) in both directions between mile markers 0.0 and 3, N High Street and Golf Course Road, on Tuesday, Feb. 22 through Friday, Feb. 25, from 6 a.m. to 5 p.m., for street sweeping.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Lahaina: Left lane closure on Honoapiʻilani Highway (Route 30) possible in either direction between mile markers 19.8 and 21, Aholo Road and Lahainaluna Road, on Tuesday, Feb. 22 through Thursday, Feb. 24, from 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., for landscaping of center median.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Lahaina: Single lane closure and lane shift on Honoapiʻilani Highway (Route 30) in both directions between mile markers 22.7 and 28.6, Leialiʻi Parkway and Hui Road E, on Tuesday, Feb. 22 through Wednesday, Feb. 23, from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m., for installation of pavement markings.

Lahaina to Wailuku: Single lane closure and lane shift on Honoapiʻilani Highway (Route 30) in both directions between mile markers 31 and 41.7, Lower Honoapiʻilani Road and Kahekili Highway, on Tuesday, Feb. 22 through Friday, Feb. 25, from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m., for brush cutting.

Kapalua: Right lane closure on Honoapiʻilani Highway (Route 30) in the northbound direction between mile markers 32.5 and 36, Honolua Stream and Honokōhau Valley Road, on Tuesday, Feb. 22 through Wednesday, Feb. 23, from 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., for tree pruning.

— Hobron Avenue (Route 32A) —

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Kahului: Shoulder closure on Hobron Avenue (Route 32A) in both directions between mile markers 0.0 and 0.4, Hāna Highway and Perimeter Road, on Tuesday, Feb. 22 through Friday, Feb. 25, from 6 a.m. to 5 p.m., for street sweeping.

— Kaʻahumanu Avenue (Route 32) —

Kahului: Left lane closure on Kaʻahumanu Avenue (Route 32) in both directions between mile markers 0.5 and 0.8, Main Street and Lunalilo Street, on Thursday, Feb. 24, from 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., for landscaping work.

Kahului: Left lane closure on Kaʻahumanu Avenue (Route 32) in both directions between mile markers 0.7 and 1, Lunalilo Street and Maui Lani Parkway, on Thursday, Feb. 24, from 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., for landscaping work.

Kahului (weekend/ night work): Two-lane closure on Kaʻahumanu Avenue (Route 32) in the eastbound direction near mile marker 2.5, N Puʻunēnē Avenue and Wharf Street, on Friday evening, Feb. 18 through Saturday morning, Feb. 19 from 9 p.m. to 5 p.m., for paving work.

— Main Street (Route 32) —

Wailuku (night work): Shoulder closure on Main Street – Kaʻahumanu Avenue (Route 32) in both directions between mile markers 0 and 1, S High Street and Maui Lani Parkway, on Thursday evening, Feb. 24 through Friday morning, Feb. 25, from 6 p.m. to 8 a.m., for street sweeping.

Wailuku to Kahului: Shoulder closure on Main Street – Kaʻahumanu Avenue (Route 32) in both directions between mile markers 0 and 2.9, S High Street and Hobron Avenue, on Tuesday, Feb. 22 through Friday, Feb. 25 from 6 a.m. to 5 p.m., for street sweeping.

— Hāna Highway (Routes 36/360) —

Haʻikū: Single lane closure on Hāna Highway (Route 36) in both directions between mile markers 13 and 16.2, Valley Isle Memorial Park and Kaupakalua Road, on Tuesday, Feb. 22 through Friday, Feb. 25, from 6 a.m. to 3 p.m., for guardrail maintenance work.

Haʻikū to Hāna: Single lane closure on Hāna Highway (Route 360) in both directions between mile markers 0.0 and 34.9, Kaupakalua Road and Hāna Beach Park, on Tuesday, Feb. 22 through Friday, Feb. 25, from 6 a.m. to 3 p.m., for guardrail maintenance work.

Keʻanae: Single lane closure on Hāna Highway (Route 360) in the eastbound direction between mile markers 11.9 and 13, near Kaumahina State Wayside Park and Honomanū Stream, on Tuesday, Feb. 22 through Friday, Feb. 25, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., for rockfall mitigation work.

Wailua: Shoulder closure on Hāna Highway (Route 360) in the westbound direction between mile markers 18 and 18.3, near Waiokamilo Stream and Wailua Road, on Monday, Feb. 21 through Friday, Feb. 25, from 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., for water system improvements.

— Haleakalā Highway (Route 36A) —

Kahului: Shoulder closure on Haleakalā Highway (Route 36A) in both directions between mile markers 0.0 and 0.5, Hāna Highway and Keolani Place, on Tuesday, Feb. 22 through Friday, Feb. 25, from 6 a.m. to 5 p.m., for street sweeping.

— Haleakalā Highway (Route 37) —

Makawao: Single lane closure on Haleakalā Highway (Route 37) in both directions between mile markers 4.7 and 7.8, Hāliʻimaile Road and Old Haleakalā Highway, on Tuesday, Feb. 22 through Friday, Feb. 25, from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m., for pavement marking and rumble strip work.

— North Kīhei Road (Route 310) —

Kīhei: Right lane closure on North Kīhei Road (Route 310) in the eastbound direction between mile markers 1.9 and 3.6, Lower Māʻalaea Road and Mokulele Highway, on Wednesday, Feb. 23 through Friday, Feb. 25, from 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., for tree pruning.

— Kahekili Highway (Route 340) —

Wailuku: Single lane closure on Kahekili Highway (Route 340) possible in either direction between mile markers 1.1 and 2.1, ʻŌmilu Street and Waiheʻe Valley Road, on Tuesday, Feb. 22 through Friday, Feb. 25, from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., for paving work.

— Kahului Beach Road (Route 3400) —

Kahului: Single lane closure on Kahului Beach Road (Route 3400) in both directions between mile markers 0.0 and 1.2, West Kaʻahumanu Ave. and Waiehu Beach Road, on Tuesday, Feb. 22 through Friday, Feb. 25, from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m., for paving work.

— Puʻunēnē Avenue (Route 3500) —

Kahului (weekend/weekly/night/daily work): Right lane closure on Puʻunēnē Avenue (Route 3500) in the southbound direction between mile markers 0.0 and 1.1, W Kaʻahumanu Avenue and Puunene Avenue, on Friday evening, Feb. 18 through Saturday morning, Feb. 19, from 4 p.m. to 3 a.m., and Tuesday, Feb. 22 through Friday, Feb. 25, from 6 a.m. to 5 p.m., for street sweeping.