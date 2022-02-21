Maui News

Map of pending projects in Maui County now available

February 21, 2022, 2:30 PM HST
The Planning Department has completed an interactive and publicly accessible map of pending and recently completed projects throughout Maui County. The “Project Status Viewer” is up-to-date and provides immediate access to project status and information.

To access the Viewer, visit www.mauicounty.gov/planning, scroll down to the first item under “Hot Topics” and click on “Project Status Viewer.”

Formerly known as the County Development Projects Database, the Project Status Viewer uses Geographical Information Systems (GIS) technology to provide a visual display of major residential and commercial developments that have come to the attention of the Planning Department, as well as the permitting status of each project. It will be updated by the Department’s Long Range Planning GIS team whenever the Department is aware of changes in project status.

“This is a great tool for anyone interested in the status of any project,” said Planning Director Michele McLean. “’We are closely monitoring pending housing projects, particularly those with affordable or workforce components, to see if we can help move much-needed residential housing through the development process.”

