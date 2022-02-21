Maui Obituaries for the week ending Feb. 20, 2022. May they rest in peace.

May 21, 1960 – Feb. 14, 2022

Nov. 20, 1953 – Feb. 12, 2022

Terry C. Delatorre

Terry C. Delatorre, 68, of Honoka’a, Hawai’i, died on Feb. 12, 2022 at Pohai Malama Care Center. Born in Kealakekua, Hawai’i on Nov. 20, 1953. He was a beloved family man, as well as a mechanic, farmer, and fisherman. He worked at the Rocking Chair Ranch, Waimea Country Club, and Kona Country Club. Services will be held on Saturday, March 5, 10 a.m. at a private venue at ʻAnaehoʻomalu Beach (contact Glenn: 808-345-3539).

He is survived by his significant other, Shirley Andaya and her family; the mother of his children, Jerilynn Delatorre; daughters, Tammy (Jan) Delatorre and Amy (Josh) Delatorre; son, Jason Delatorre; brothers, Alan (Marina) Delatorre and Glenn (Audrey) Delatorre; sisters, Laverne Acosta, Valerie (Nathan) Abo, Sandy (David) Rapozo, and Bernie Talley; five grandchildren; numerous nieces and nephews.

Jan. 4, 1929 – Jan. 15, 2022

Betty Mae Leis

Betty Mae Leis passed away peacefully, surrounded by family, in Kīhei on Jan. 15, 2022. Betty was a special person to so many people because of her generosity, sense of humor and kindness. She was always there to lend a hand to anyone in need because she believed that helping others was her calling and hoped that the help she gave would be paid forward to make the world a better place. She will always be remembered.



Betty grew up in Pasadena, California, the daughter of Arthur and Peggy Hess, the eldest of two children. She was adventurous, skillful and an accomplished ice skater. Her competitive spirit was passed on to her children. Betty married her junior high school sweetheart, Dorvin Leis in 1948, a marriage that lasted 68 years. They set up their first home in Pomona, California and began their family, which grew to seven children. Betty and Dorvin also founded the Dorvin D. Leis Co., Inc, from their garage.



Betty was a super-mom to her children. She supported all their activities and never missed a sporting event or school award ceremony. She was the president of the PTA, which was her first venture in supporting her local community and lending a helping hand. The front porch was also the repository for the Girl Scout Troop’s cookies during their annual sale.



In 1972 Betty and Dorvin moved their family and business to Maui. At that point, some of the children were off on their own and she could focus some of her time and talents on helping to grow the business. She worked tirelessly as the Payroll and Accounts Payable Manager until her retirement. She did excellent work and, most importantly, she was quick to help anyone at the company that needed assistance.



Betty is well known in the community for her charitable giving to include education, health care and the arts. The Maui College, Maui Arts & Cultural Center, Kapiolani Children’s Hospital and Maui Medical Center had a special place in her heart. Among the many other organizations she helped were Child and Family Services, YMCA, Boys and Girls Clubs, Scouting Organizations, Women Helping Women, Kurt Suzuki Clinic, American Heart Association, Hospice Maui, Assistance Dogs of Hawaii, Maui Humane Society, A Keiki’s Dream, Hale Kau Kau and the Bobo Zoo. Her philanthropic work was based on her belief that supporting these organizations would encourage others to continually support their community.



Betty also provided leadership to many Maui organizations. Over 34 years ago she was a founding member and treasurer of the Maui Contractors Women’s Auxiliary. She has been on the board of the Maui Arts and Cultural Center, Friends of the Children’s Justice Center of Maui and was Vice President of the Board for A Keiki’s Dream. She was an “Angel Award” recipient for her leadership in “Women Helping Women”. She received the March of Dimes award for all her years of service and in 2016 she was honored by the American Heart Association at the “Go Red for Women” luncheon. She was also honored by the Maui Health Foundation “Because of You (Betty Leis) Gala” on October 17, 2019. Betty and Dorvin were honored to be “Philanthropist of the Year” in 2003. Betty and Dorvin were also one of the few recipients of the prestigious “Lei of Distinction” from Maui Arts and Cultural Center in 2015.

Betty and Dorvin enjoyed collecting many antiques and displayed them in their home in Kihei. They also enjoyed western-themed collections including an original covered Wagon proudly displayed in their front yard. She and Dorvin were huge animal lovers that included many cat and dog companions over the years. In her mind, her most important collections were her favorite charities, her animals, and her numerous friends that were supportive of her during her lifetime.



Betty loved a good party and she hosted many of them throughout the years. From weeklong beach family reunions to weddings, anniversaries and birthday parties. She was always on the lookout for an event to gather her friends and family together for a rousing occasion.



Betty is survived by six children: Luke (Maithu) of Sacramento, California; Stanley (Becky) of Eagle, Idaho; Stephen (Sherry) of Kihei, Hawaii; Nancy (Ralph Overton) of Kihei, Hawaii; Timothy of Honolulu, Hawaii; and Charles (Cindy) of Eagle, Idaho. She is also survived by 13 grandchildren: Ben, Blair, Mandy, Rafael, Theodore Jr., Angela, Brian, Daniel, Jessica, Tyler, Meghan, Gabriel, Jillian and 14 great-grandchildren: Tehani, Dylan, Kaleb, Noah, Nevaeh, Kaniela, Nohealani, Alohi, Zayden, Kash, Barrett, Rowan, Cody, Grace and two great-great-grandchildren: Kekai’ehu and Hilina’i. Betty was pre-deceased by her husband, Dorvin; her brother, Arthur Jr.; her parents, Arthur and Peggy Hess; and her son, Theodore (Sandra).



The family would like to thank Ohana Care Maui and Hospice Maui for their excellent and compassionate care in her final days.



CELEBRATION OF LIFE

A life so beautiful deserves a special tribute. Please join us in celebrating the life and legacy of our beloved Betty. Bring your stories, your laughs, and your memories as we honor her.

SATURDAY, MARCH 5, 2022

MAUI ARTS & CULTURAL CENTER

YOKOUCHI PAVILION

4:30 p.m. – 6 p.m.

Gather to share heavy pupus, stories, and Aloha

6 p.m. – 7 p.m.

Program followed by Betty’s favorite dessert

For information, please contact:

808-796-4882 | [email protected]

All guests must show proof of vaccination or a negative test taken within 72 hours and wear a mask unless actively eating or drinking. Mahalo!

In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to your favorite charity in Betty’s name.

Therese Beaudry

May 12, 1952 – Feb. 7, 2022

Therese Beaudry

Therese An Beaudry, 69, of Makawao passed away unexpectedly on Feb. 7, 2022.



Therese was known by many names such as Mrs. B to her students, Mom to her kids, and Ramra to her grandchildren, was born on May 12, 1952 to Albert Harvat and Joan Dragavon in Soudan, Minnesota and is survived by her children Rose Delgado, Daniel Beaudry, and four grandchildren. After graduating from Tower High School in Minnesota Therese moved to Santa Cruz, CA where she raised her two children with unconditional love and support.

When her children had grown Therese followed her passion by pursuing a higher education and received her Masters degree in English. Teaching brought her to various locations including Salinas, CA, Vancouver, WA, and finally Kahului, Maui where she was currently teaching High school English. As students and faculty all know Therese was a beacon of consistency and caring. Her students’ education and success were always the highest priority to her but it was her dedication to her craft that set her apart.

Therese was loving, brilliant, and so kind. Her family and friends will miss her more than words can say. “CHEE MAUI!” (Every student she has ever had will understand)

There will be a celebration of life held at 4:30 p.m., Feb. 22, 2022 at Po’olenalena Beach in Wailea (Chang’s).

Aug. 20, 1946 – Feb. 9, 2022

Victor Cardona

March 6, 1942 – Jan. 5, 2022

Judith Ann Long

Judith Ann (D’Alemberte) Long, 79, passed away peacefully on Jan. 5, 2022, at home in the arms of her loving husband of 58 years. She was born on March 6, 1942, in Pensacola, Florida. Judith was a beautiful, outgoing, caring person with a brilliant mind and great memory.



Judith was predeceased by her parents, Clinton D’Alemberte and Doris Thompson D’Alemberte, by her sisters Jeanne D’Alemberte Bertalan, and Margaret D’Alemberte Russo. Judith is survived by her husband William P Long, her Brother Clinton D’Alemberte, her nephew John Irelan, her nieces Lisa Bertalan, Laura Irelan, and Kara Ireland.



Judy was the daughter of an Army officer and traveled the world. She spent most of her childhood in Japan, Washington D.C and San Francisco. She graduated from Lowell High School in San Francisco and attended San Francisco State University. At the Presidio she met and married Bill Long also an army officer and was the consummate officers wife. She was a marvelous entertainer and hostess. Wherever we were stationed whether a village in Germany or the Presidio of San Francisco she was adored by all. Judy performed as a Gray Lady during the Vietnam era tending wounded soldiers at Letterman Army General Hospital. She retired as district manager of government sales for a major retail corporation.

She and Bill moved to Maui, HI from Sonoma County, California in 2001. Her hobbies were cooking and photography. She produced and retailed greeting cards of Hawaiian flowers. She was vivacious and daring and was at ease hosting a television talk show in Lawton Oklahoma or doing the Cancan in a show at the Presidio of San Francisco Golf Club.

A celebration of her life is pending.

Oct. 13, 1962 – Feb. 9, 2022

Redentor L. Maculam

Redentor L. Maculam 59 of Kahului, HI (1991-2012), A compassionate, strong-willed man that loved to cruise around the islands daily, suffered a stroke while living in Las Vegas for 2 years (2012-2014), came back to Hawai’i under the care from his lovely wife for the remaining 8 years, passed away due to cardiac arrest at his home, on Feb. 9, 2022.

He was born in Cordon, Philippines on Oct. 13, 1962 to Maximino G. Maculam Sr. and to the late Clarita S. Maculam. He is survived by his loving caring wife Helen C. Maculam of Kahului, HI and to his beloved only son Kevin Ray Maculam of Las Vegas, NV. Brothers, Maximino L. Maculam Jr., Zalde L. Maculam Sr., and Noly L. Maculam, Sisters, Olivia M. Mendoza, Greta M. Salvador, Nieces Suzette Ventura, Glenda Barbieri, Eunie Maculam, Jenica Salvador, Sherilyn Maculam, Briethney Maculam, Nephews, Maxwell Deo Maculam, Ian Mark Maculam, Noel Maxi Maculam, Zalde Maculam Jr.

Visitation will be held at Ballard Family Mortuary Wednesday, Feb. 23, 2022 from 9 a.m. – 9:45 a.m., service beginning at 10 a.m. and burial to follow at Maui Memorial Park 12:30 p.m.

Oct. 20, 1955 – Feb. 11, 2022

Dec. 22, 1927 – Feb. 11, 2022

Oct. 27, 1943 – Feb. 10, 2022

Feb. 20, 1930 – Feb. 11, 2022

Alan Saunders

Jan. 5, 1931 – Feb. 11, 2022

Oct. 10, 1939 – Dec. 30, 2021

Judith Lillian “Harmony” Johnson (Geer)



Judith “Harmony” Lillian Johnson, 82 of Kamuela passed away peacefully while surrounded by family on the evening of Dec. 30, 2021. She was a loving mother of three, an adoring wife to husband Maurice Johnson for 37 years, and a dearly held community member, teacher, and friend to many.

Judith was born in 1939 in Evanston, Illinois. She spent her childhood between Chicago, IL and Topanga Canyon, CA. At the age of 20, she fell in love with Hawai’i during her travels and eventually started a family in Manoa circa 1965, later moving to the Big Island in 1976.

A successful businesswoman as well as a lifelong scholar, she achieved two master’s degrees in Education, one of which was from the University of Hawai’i. Judith worked as an elementary and intermediate school teacher for 30 years—Pa’auilo School, Honoka’a School, and Waimea School—and was renowned for her kindness and patience, as well as her quick wit and tenacity with which she advocated for her students. We will all remember the grace about her, as well as her loving smile that lit up a room!

Judith is survived by her husband Maurice Johnson of Kamuela; daughters Celeste Leavey-Stensvad of Portland, OR and Starr L. Pulk [B. Jeffrey Pulk] of Hood River, OR; son Jeff S. Leavey of Roseburg, OR; and four grandchildren, Sophia C. Stensvad, Steele H. Leavey, Amber L. Leavey, and Tabor G. Stensvad.

Religious services will be held online March 5, 2022, at 11 a.m. (HST) followed by a community reception at 12 p.m.

Please find the service information below.

Please post a message here to RSVP for the service.

Richard Smith is inviting you to a scheduled Zoom meeting.

Topic: Harmony Johnson – Memorial Service

WHEN: March 5, 2022, at 11:00 a.m. HST

WHERE: Join Zoom Meeting

https://zoom.us/j/92411674644?pwd=azY2UUhLb3o0QzZQWWt6bUkyMmZ1dz09#success

Meeting ID: 924 1167 4644

Passcode: 4644

Dial by your location

+1 253 215 8782 US (Tacoma)

+1 346 248 7799 US (Houston)

+1 669 900 6833 US (San Jose)

+1 301 715 8592 US (Washington DC)

+1 312 626 6799 US (Chicago)

+1 646 876 9923 US (New York)

V. Hinano Kaleleiki

June 5, 1964 – Dec. 28, 2021

V. Hinano Kaleleiki

Hinano, a devoted and very loving son, nephew, brother, cousin, uncle, spouse, father and friend to so many around the world.

Born in Kailua, O’ahu, to Samuel H. Kaleleiki Jr. and Haroldeen K. Kaleleiki (Martinez) whom he now joins in the Au. He is survived by his; beloved sister Puanani, brother Tamalani, son Steven, faithful wahine of 24 years Kailani, daughters Kuʻulei and Kaʻimi, stepson Ipe, along with so many hānai brothers and sisters, bothers in arms, cousins, nieces and nephews, and lifelong friends.

Born in Kailua, O’ahu, Hinano attended schools in Hawai’i, Oceanside California and “the school of hard knocks”. After graduating from Lahainaluna High School he gave his prime years in service via the United States Marine Corps for 10+ brutal years, then returned to his childhood home and roots in Lahaina. He worked as a security officer at night and a farmer in the day making the most of life after death. He loved to bring joy and laughter into the world, and share his abundance of aloha with everyone he met. Realizing his kuleana as a Konohiki he spent his final years educating himself and others about the continuity of the Hawaiian Kingdom and the importance of ones rights and responsibilities as subjects and the Government of the Hawaiian Kingdom. He loved the great spirit Io, people, and true justice for all. E ola loa āna hoʻīlina.

Services will be held at Lahainaʻs Waiola Church on Saturday, June 4, 2022 beginning at 9 a.m. with a celebration of life ʻAha ʻĀina to follow in the Keʻōpūolani Hale. All that love him, family and friends, are encouraged to make plans to come join the celebration and do what he loved to do most, eat, sleep, eat again, be happy, sing, share stories and laugh with one another. Share your happy loving memories of Hinano as we celebrate our life and his life, a life well lived by a man much loved.

Aloha nunui loa kākou ia ʻoe, e Hinano Kaleleiki. E hoʻomaluia.