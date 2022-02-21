University of Hawai‘i campuses across the state achieved record highs in important graduation and retention metrics for the academic year 2020–21, the first full academic year impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

In his report to the UH Board of Regents on Feb. 17, President David Lassner shared points from each of the 10 campuses saying it give him “a lot of hope.”

PC: University of Hawaiʻi Maui College

Highlights from UH’s seven community colleges

UH Maui College set record one-year (2.5%) and three-year (29.2%) graduation rates for full-time first-time students as well as four-year and six-year rates for part-time students.

Hawai‘i CC achieved its highest three-year graduation rates for both full-time (36.3%) and part-time (10.4%) first-time freshmen.

Honolulu CC had its highest first-year retention for both full-time and part-time freshmen and a record four-year graduation rate (37.8%) for full-time students, as well as two-year (22.9%) and three-year (23.6%) graduation rates for part-time students.

Kapi‘olani CC had its highest three-year full-time first-time graduation rate (25.8%) and record five-year rate (20%) for part-time first-time students.

Kaua‘i CC had its highest ever three-year full-time first-time graduation rate (32.4%) and record four-year (19.3%) and five-year (18.5%) rates for part-time first-time students.

Leeward CC had record level graduation rates for first-year (2.2%), second-year (13.6%) and third-year (28.7%) full-time first-time students and for many of its part-time and transfer students as well. Leeward CC also set record first-year retention rates with the high school class of 2020 as well for its incoming transfer students.

Windward CC achieved its highest one-year (2.5%) and two-year (10.4%) full-time first-time students graduation rates and six-year rate for part-time first-timers.

Lassner said the one-year graduation rates over 2% at Leeward CC, UH Maui College and Windward CC are likely the result of UH’s active Early College programs in those regions. Early College is a partnership between the Hawai‘i Department of Education and UH that allows high school students to take college classes for credit.

“Not all of these are numbers we can be satisfied with, but the fact that we are setting these records shows we are moving many numbers in the right direction on each of our campuses,” Lassner said. “We have not let COVID defeat us or our students, and we need to keep improving through and past COVID.”

Highlights from the four-year campuses

UH Mānoa achieved the highest four-year graduation rate in history (39.7%) for full-time first-time students as well as record two-year (30.9%) and four-year (64%) graduation rates for full-time transfer-in students.

UH Hilo achieved its second-highest six-year graduation rate (42.7%) for full-time first-time students. UH Hilo also serves many transfer students and achieved a record three-year (47.5%) and four-year graduation rate (58.1%) for full-time transfer students and its highest ever four-year rate (47.9%) for part-time transfers.

UH West O‘ahu set a new record in its four-year graduation rate (23%) for full-time first-time students. The campus has a very high percentage of incoming transfer students, and retention of incoming full-time transfers from first to second year matched the prior year. UH West O‘ahu had a high six-year graduation rate for full-time transfers (66.5%) and the four-year rate held steady.

Graduation, retention and success rates and other data for the 10 UH campuses can be found on the Institutional Research, Analysis and Planning Office website.